A black man who yelled 'I can't breathe' while being restrained by Tacoma police died of lack of oxygen, report says

A black man in Tacoma, Washington, who yelled "I can't breathe" while police were monitoring me, died as a result of a lack of oxygen, according to a report by a coroner released on Wednesday.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that the death of Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old father of two, in March, was a homicide. Ellis had drugs in her system and suffered from heart disease, but the medical examiner determined that she died of respiratory arrest due to hypoxia due to physical restrictions.

The circumstances surrounding Ellis's death come in the wake of protests that have erupted across the country over the death of the Minneapolis man. George Floyd who was held by the police for several minutes while also saying "I can't breathe." All four police officers at the scene have been charged with the death of Floyd, one of them with second-degree murder.

GEORGE FLOYD UNREST: POLICE ARE IN FORCE IN MAIN CITIES TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF Riot as CURFEWS TAKE EFFECT

Following the publication of Ellis's report, Tacoma Mayo Victoria Woodards promised to get answers.

"I cannot imagine the pain that continues with the loss of the Ellis family, but I know that our community wants answers and justice, and so do I, and all this council and administration, too," he told a news conference, according to MYNorthwest. "In the face of long-standing racism and recent national events, we are devastated that the death of Manuel Ellis becomes part of this national conversation."

Attorney James Bible, who represents Ellis's family, said The Tacoma News Tribune: "The harshest reality is that George Floyd is here in Tacoma and his name is Manny."

Monet Carter-Mixon, Ellis' sister, said she was not surprised by the autopsy result.

"He is another black man who has been victimized and killed by the police," he told The News Tribune. “I have been saying all this time that I knew that the police officers killed my brother. I know there is no way what they said happened really killed him. "

OBAMA URGES GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTERS TO PUSH FOR CHANGE, & # 39; MAKE PEOPLE IN POWER UNCOMFORTABLE & # 39;

Ellis, 33, was walking at the intersection of 96th Street and South Ainsworth Avenue at the end of March 3, when four officers noticed him "fighting" at the intersection, according to Pierce County Sheriff Detective Ed Troyer.

"He was suffering at the intersection, they asked him if he was okay and if he needed help," Troyer said. Q13 News. "He approached the Tacoma police officers and said," I have arrest warrants, I need to speak. "As soon as the police officer got out of the car, he assaulted one of them and threw him to the ground."

Ellis was handcuffed and held at the scene. He was still breathing when paramedics arrived and took him out of handcuffs while they worked him for about 40 minutes, but he was pronounced dead, according to Detective Troyer.

Paramedics arrived minutes later, but died while handcuffed to the ground. Investigators from the sheriff's office insist that officers did not restrain him with a knee to the neck, as was the case with Floyd's death.

"There were no heads on the knees. There was no disruption to circulation, none of that, "Troyer said." He was handcuffed. He was talking. He was breathing. Then throughout the process, he had trouble breathing and said to people, "I can't breathe." They put him on his side and asked for medical help. ”

Troyer said the only video investigators found is from a nearby home security camera, but it is dark and offers poor clarity. Ellis can be heard saying "I can't breathe" on the police radio.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators hope to file a report with the prosecutor later this week or early next.