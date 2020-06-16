A black officer entered when a white police officer had a suspect in a choke. She was fired and the city wants an investigation.







The incident occurred in November 2006. At the time, Officer Cariol Horne had turned 19 of the 20 years necessary to receive his pension, a Horne spokesperson told CNN.

But Horne was fired for intervening and did not qualify for her pension, the city said.

"You cross that thin blue line, then you're ostracized and they treat you really bad, I didn't want that to happen to anyone else," Horne told CNN affiliate WIVB.

"So, I lost my pension, [the suspect] did not lose his life, so [he] still lives to this day because I intervened."