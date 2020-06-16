A black officer entered when a white police officer had a suspect in a choke. She was fired and the city wants an investigation.

The incident occurred in November 2006. At the time, Officer Cariol Horne had turned 19 of the 20 years necessary to receive his pension, a Horne spokesperson told CNN.
But Horne was fired for intervening and did not qualify for her pension, the city said.
"So, I lost my pension, [the suspect] did not lose his life, so [he] still lives to this day because I intervened."
CNN has attempted to contact Horne for additional comments.
To rectify what it perceives as a mistake, the Buffalo Common Council, the legislative branch of the city government, has submitted a resolution to the New York Attorney General's Office to re-examine the case.
"There is a responsibility to propose special protections for individual police officers who intervene to protect citizens from excessive use of situations of force involving their other officers," the council said in its resolution.
The resolution calls on the Buffalo Police Department to enforce and train officers on the "Duty to Intervene" policy within the next 30 days and to verify any discrepancies in attendance on the days necessary for her to receive her pension.
The "duty to intervene" policy requires officers to protect citizens from unnecessary or excessive use of force, the resolution says.
"Now we have a totally different attorney general, we have a totally different climate and atmosphere and lens right now, around the world, because it's about the police in the United States," said the chairman of the Buffalo Common Council. , Darius Pridgen, to WIVB.
"So I think it is an opportune time to look back on this case and see if there are civil rights violations if it can be healed," he said.
The New York Attorney General's office told CNN that it will not comment on this matter at this time.
CNN has contacted the Buffalo Police Department regarding this incident.