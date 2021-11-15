A Boy Called Christmas is a new British Christmas fantasy film. It is directed by Gil Kenan from a screenplay by Ol Parker and Kenan. It is based on the book of the same name by Matt Haig.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 26, 2021, in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, and China. It will also be released on November 24 in other parts of the world.

A Boy Called Christmas has a lot of good parts in it. For example, there is Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, and Toby Jones. The movie also takes place in a place that is just like Narnia. The film also has a nice ending because it follows the adventures of Santa when he was a boy.

It is about the story of how Santa was created in Finland.

What is the expected ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ release date?

A Boy Called Christmas is a movie that will come out on November 24th. It is about Christmas. In the UK, this movie will be shown on the Sky Cinema channel from Friday, Nov. 26, and in cinemas across the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, and China on that same date.

About the A Boy Called Christmas trailer?

The trailer for A Boy Called Christmas (below) has a scene where Dame Maggie Smith tells some children that nobody had ever heard of Christmas until Nikolas. The king is asking people to go and bring back a piece of magic that will give hope. Then we join Nikolas as he sets off with his cute mouse companion on an epic quest to find the fabled elf village. The trailer shows a winter wonderland, full of magic. This means that this movie will be more Christmassy than Mr. Claus himself. And in the trailer Dame, Maggie Smith says: “Nikolas showed the world.

What is the ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ plot?

This is a story about where Father Christmas came from. It’s based on a book. The boy in the story was born on Christmas day. Nickolas goes on a journey to find his father who lives in the town of Elfhalm. He travels with two people: his pet and a friend. The trip is difficult because he has to go through some scary places, but he makes it there in the end.

Nikolas’s father wanted him to have a place where he can believe in. So, his dad went on a journey to find Elfhelm. Nikolas’ dad believed that this place could only be seen by those who truly believed it existed. Nikolas’s father doesn’t come back. Nikolas goes to find him in the north, which is cold and full of snow. Nikolas wants to make the kingdom happy again by finding magic in the north. He goes on a quest with his pet mouse Miika and headstrong reindeer by the name of Blitzen. They go to Elfhelm, which is far away. Along the way, they see many difficult things like mountains and a troll.

Nikolas starts a long journey. But humans can’t go to Elfhelm village. Nikolas is thrown in jail with other misfits, including a pixie who only speaks the truth. Nikolas is trying to escape from Mother Something who is very scary. He has help from his friends and they do something that brings magic to the world. Nikolas finds out about his destiny in the process. A Boy Called Christmas is the story of an ordinary boy that has some friends. They help him and then they change the world together.

What is the expected cast of ‘A Boy Called Christmas’?

Henry Lawfull as Nikolas

Jim Broadbent as Father Vodell

Zoe Colletti as The Truth Pixie

Sally Hawkins as Mother Something

Michiel Huisman as Joel

Toby Jones as Father Topo

Maggie Smith as Aunt Ruth

Rune Temte as Anders

Indica Watson as Little Noosh

Kristen Wiig as Aunt Carlotta

Stephen Merchant as Miika the Mouse (voice)

Rishi Kuppa as Little Kip

Joel Fry

Other details about the star cast:

Henry Lawfull is in the movie. He is Nikolas. There are other people too. Toby Jones, who you might know from Detectorists, plays Father Topo. And Maggie Smith who is known for Downton Abbey plays Aunt Ruth. Jim Broadbent, the star of Harry Potter, also has a part in the movie. Stephen Merchant (from the Office and Jojo Rabbit) voices Nikolas’ mouse friend Miika. Sally Hawkins (Paddington 1 & 2) is Mother Something. Other actors are Indica Watson, Kristen Wiig, Michiel Huisman and Zoe Colletti.