A Brilliant Stealth Game Full of Surprises

Making an effective stealth game is much more difficult to achieve than one might think. Part of that difficulty relates to tightrope balancing of empowering the player to master threats from the environment, while always leaving him vulnerable to exposure and capture, caught in surveillance lanes and huddled in the bushes. The usual power fantasies by which action games fuel its flow are often dismissed as feelings of weakness, the inability to deal with all who come, an ambition that usually peaks to remove the occasional guard from the shadows. Wildfire, Kickstartered's debut release from independent studio Sneaky Bastards, cleverly hits almost all of these brands, recalling some of the best aspects of genre titans like Assassin’s Creed and Hitman with the immersive elemental effects of Dishonor (or even early access roguelike Noita), with an attractive 2D platform aesthetic in pixel art.

The story of Wildfire It begins with a quiet village of quiet villagers burned by the authorities, and your character tied to a burning post about to be tested as a warlock. In recovery, you gain the ability to control the fire of a mysterious meteorite, capable of summoning it from any active fire and reusing it as a weapon in your oppressors, who come and go in medieval armor. Aside from being that weird stealth game with a medieval fantasy backdrop, Wildfire It feels fresh and exciting in its first moments. The levels function as puzzle boxes of potential, where the elements intertwine with the architecture and with each other to create intelligent synergies and moments of surprise. While occasional error may arise, experimentation generally leads to some predictable, or at least noticeable, results that consistently reward effective observation and vision.

Related: REZ PLZ Review – Dying for a cause

In other words: setting that patch of grass on fire can scare nearby guards, but this also robs you of an effective hideout (the burned grass even creaks, making your footsteps stronger). Ripping a vine from a wall with your ground power (you will actually get three total upgradeable elemental masters throughout the game) can make it an effective trap for a guard, but now you will have trouble climbing the wall where it was removed. Burning rope bridges is one way to divide guard patrols, but you can consolidate them into a more dangerous section of the map. Each level is filled with numerous decisions and repercussions like these, and as more abilities are unlocked, the space of possibilities grows even more.

It is true that the movement of the character in Wildfire It may seem slow at times, but this emphasizes methodical play. You are not as agile as Mario, Celeste or Ryu Hayabusa despite WildfireAppearing in a screenshot, and jumping between ledges or falling onto guards requires some precision learned in time and trajectory. By the time most get used to the movement, the levels seem to expand enormously across long and varied affairs, filled with closed doors, challenging bonus objectives, and plenty of dominoes to line up and take down those special abilities.

Yes, Wildfire It is divided like a superworld with discrete levels divided by stage selection and loading screens. This actually works in your favor, because bugs and stumbles can be quickly undone by a quick charge or a full level reboot, and this dynamic adds to the perplexities of the game. In the past, when your magical vocabulary is still low, some additional objectives seem impossible, but you can always go back to previous levels and mark any incomplete optional objective, such as restricting a certain element, rescuing all the villagers and completing one without being seen, or killing any guard. Beyond offering a simple feather to your cap, removing them grants additional spirit points that can be used to enhance special abilities. There are also meteorite artifacts to unlock and equip, some of which dramatically change the game, such as adding a sliding rig or turning water shells into confusion grenades.

Although it has such a different visual aesthetic, Dishonor It is probably the closest game in favorable comparison. Wildfire He shares his deadly level design style, just slightly simplified and pixel rendered with a kind of simple yet charming humor. Very little feels like filler, and the thoughtful complexity can turn a two-minute level speedrun into a meticulous thirty-minute affair. The AI ​​is smarter and weirder than you might expect, with guards evoking varied behaviors like panic and anger with easy-to-read icons, chasing if activated and prompting revenge on any fallen comrades they stumble upon. And let's not forget the physics of fire, where a thoughtless fireball can unleash the game's namesake, burning entire sections of a level and sending most patrols into frantic chaos.

The original soundtrack is a bit bumpy, with a generic, uninspired fantasy theme that gives way to better and better tracks as you progress through the game. However, the stealth system is enhanced by wonderful attention to sound design, allowing players to recognize a guard's focus and fade away with just the footsteps. Certain sections shape the mood by changing the audio entirely, lowering the music as you approach the edge of a secluded cavern cliff, or speeding up the hi-hat glide when your character nearly dies frozen in an ice cave. Although there is no spoken dialogue, the sparse script is well done, often retaining a sense of lightness despite the rather severe and oppressive witch-burning tension described in the plot.

For fans of stealth games, Wildfire It seems designed especially for you. Grants dangerous techniques that lean towards the player's creativity and hangs useful trinkets in exchange for completed challenges. The fragile edges of each area are poised to part energetically, and there are plenty of opportunities to creatively drive your enemies crazy. To make things even better, there's even a New Game + mode with additional more powerful artifacts to collect that feed off of starkly different character constructs. While the entire game can be completed in approximately seven hours, the urge to go back to levels and rinse their content is strong, and certain scenarios are a lot of fun to replay more than a few times; An enemy city from the last game with a complete sewer system full of guards is one of the best, but not only, examples. Wildfire It's a top-notch stealth game in a low-cost bundle, and it's one of the brightest indies of the year so far.

More: Those Remaining in Review: Let Dormont Remain Inactive

Wildfire Now available for PC, with a retail price of $ 14.99. A digital PC code was provided to Screen Rant for review purposes.

Our rating: 4.5 of 5 (Must play)

Star Trek: TNG Enterprise Had Dolphin and Whale Crew Members