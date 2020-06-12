A bustling women's social club is now in crisis







Now, as the nation more broadly faces inequality and social justice, co-founder Audrey Gelman resigned Thursday as CEO of the startup.

"The Wing remains a vital resource for thousands of women sailing on their path to success," the company said in a statement about Gelman's departure. "But the moment requires a rethink of how we meet your needs in the future and new leadership that can guide The Wing into the future."

The move comes at a time when The Wing's business, which includes a dozen locations, has been hit by the pandemic as more people are forced to work and socialize remotely. Its physical operations are temporarily closed and the company, which has raised approximately $ 117 million, recently underwent layoffs.

But inside, the staff insists that the company needs to do much more to live up to its stated mission and is organizing a virtual strike starting Thursday "in solidarity with many of our colleagues, past, present, and in particular blacks. and brown people without whom The Wing would not exist, "according to a statement from the organizing staff sent to CNN Business.

It is unclear whether the strike will continue beyond Thursday. "The resignation of Audrey Gelman as CEO of Wing is not enough. The systemic problems in The Wing extend beyond an individual," the statement says. "We are frustrated and saddened by the incompetence and lack of accountability demonstrated time and time again by The Wing Leadership." "Simply put, The Wing does not practice intersectional feminism that it preaches to the rest of the world." On Thursday, The Wing Brand Director Alex Covington tweeted about the strike, with a post that says:"Simply put, The Wing does not practice intersectional feminism that it preaches to the rest of the world." The Wing did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strike. In late February, Gelman wrote an opinion piece titled "Where I Wrong", which describes the mistakes the company has made in failing to build a fully inclusive and anti-racist business. "Our aspiration to build an inclusive, mission-driven culture as we scale a successful business is a complex balance that I constantly discover how to navigate," he wrote. In the following months, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal published detailed research on how the company was going against its feminist ideals. But in recent weeks, with increased attention to racial justice issues across the country, social media posts targeting Gelman have shown that some remain dissatisfied with The Wing's handling of intersectional feminism. Organizing employees said in a statement that "they have made several additional immediate demands on our board, as well as several commitments to long-term change once new leadership is in place." It is unclear exactly what the demands are; CNN Business has requested a copy of the lawsuits. According to the statement, 93% of the company's current full-time non-executive employees, or 67 of 72 people, have signed the petition in support of the group's lawsuits. The Wing said Thursday that it is "elevating leadership from within to create a newly formed CEO Office that will be comprised of Lauren Kassan, Celestine Maddy and Ashley Peterson." Kassan is co-founder and chief operating officer of The Wing; Maddy is Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications; Peterson is a senior vice president of operations.





