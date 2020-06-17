A California gang member kidnapped an 82-year-old from his home for shopping

A member of a California gang with a criminal record spanning more than three decades is in custody again Wednesday after kidnapping an 82-year-old boy so he could be taken on a shopping spree, according to police.

Sergio Magaña Arechiga, 50, now faces numerous felony charges, including kidnapping for ransom / extortion, after the June 9 incident in Santa Ana.

The city police department told Fox 11 that it started when the victim entered while Arechiga was stealing his home. He was suffocated and threatened to kill his wife if he did not cooperate, police said. The victim, thinking his wife was home, got into his car with Arechiga, according to Santa Ana police. Anthony Bertagna.

"First, he took it to an ATM and got the maximum, $ 300, and then he took it to a liquor store where he wanted to buy beer," said Bertagna. "Then he took him to a hotel where the guy used a credit card to get a room and then he took him back to the car to take him to a hamburger stand, where he bought three meals and then they went to a clothing and shoe store where got a lot of clothes and shoes. "

Surveillance video released by police showed Arechiga standing next to the victim inside a store while the man used his credit card to buy a bunch of clothes.

Ultimately, the victim's family contacted investigators after they "received alerts about unusual activities on the victim's credit card."

Then, "the victim's son tracked his location through his cell phone and located the victim sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle," Santa Ana police said in a statement.

"So he went and found his father and while the thief had entered another store, the son calls us and the suspect breaks up," Bertagna told Fox 11.

Arechiga was arrested three days later inside the home of one of his family members after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and recognized him as the wanted suspect in the shopping spree, police say.

Bertagna told Fox 11 that while Arechiga was being arrested, he was still in possession of the victim's credit card.

Arechiga is now being held on $ 1,300,000 bail and is scheduled to be processed on July 14. Police said he is a "documented member of the Santa Ana gang" and that his previous arrests include robbery and assault on a peace officer.