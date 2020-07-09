A California security guard was charged with murder after fighting a client over the face mask rules.

Umeir Corniche Hawkins shot Jerry Lewis, 50, on July 5, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said.

Prosecutors say the two men began to argue when Lewis entered the market without wearing a face mask. Lewis then left the market, but when he returned, the two fought again and Hawkins fatally shot him as he walked away, prosecutors said.

The California governor issued a state order last month requiring people to wear face covers when entering most indoor settings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Across the United States, facial coatings have become a fierce debate point, with parts of the population refusing to wear them, while others claim that the masks could save lives.

As more mandates requiring facial masks take effect across the country, store employees have often been tasked with the difficult task of enforcing those rules and are often met with harsh responses. In May, a Michigan security guard was fatally shot after telling a client to wear a state-required face mask. Another guard, this time in California, walked away from a fight with customers with a broken arm after they refused to wear masks at a Target store.