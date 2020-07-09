A California security guard was charged with murder after fighting a client over the face mask rules.

Umeir Corniche Hawkins shot Jerry Lewis, 50, on July 5, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said.

Prosecutors say the two men began to argue when Lewis entered the market without wearing a face mask. Lewis then left the market, but when he returned, the two fought again and Hawkins fatally shot him as he walked away, prosecutors said.

The California governor issued a state order last month requiring people to wear face covers when entering most indoor settings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Across the United States, facial coatings have become a fierce debate point, with parts of the population refusing to wear them, while others claim that the masks could save lives.
As more mandates requiring facial masks take effect across the country, store employees have often been tasked with the difficult task of enforcing those rules and are often met with harsh responses. In May, a Michigan security guard was fatally shot after telling a client to wear a state-required face mask. Another guard, this time in California, walked away from a fight with customers with a broken arm after they refused to wear masks at a Target store.

Hawkins is now charged with murder and possession of a pistol by a criminal. His wife, Sabrina Carter, is also charged with one count of possession of a pistol by a criminal. The couple was convicted in 2013 of assault by force that is likely to cause major bodily injury. Hawkins and Carter's attorneys did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for comment.

The two pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday. Hawkins is being held on $ 1 million bail and faces 50 years of life in prison if convicted. Carter's bail was set at $ 35,000. She faces up to three years in prison.

They are scheduled to return to court on July 10.

