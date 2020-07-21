A California teenager is sewing masks that help hearing-impaired lips

Quick-Panwala, who describes herself as very deaf, relies on lip reading to communicate. She says that in the middle of her pregnancy, when the Covid-19 crisis began, she was concerned that she would not be able to communicate with doctors and nurses when wearing protective masks.

"I like to say lip reading is my super power and masks are my kryptonite," said Quick-Panwala. "I am completely disconnected from communication unless someone comes to speak to me personally so I can lip-read and understand what is being said. I knew right away that I would need some form of communication access."

Her doctors at Sutter Health's California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco helped ease her worries by offering transcription services for her prenatal appointments. But as her expiration date approached, she knew she would need something else to follow the doctor's real-time instructions in the delivery room.

That's where Isabella Appell, 17, comes in. The Thousand Oaks, California, high school student has been making facial masks since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Alarmed by reports of the lack of facial masks available in the early days of the pandemic, Appell took action.

Appell is not hearing impaired, but said he has always been interested in learning sign language and is part of several Facebook groups for deaf people.

"I realized there were a lot of comments about how scary it was for them right now and how difficult it was for them to communicate," Appell said. "I started researching how I could accommodate these masks for everyone."

Appell created Talking Masks, a small company that makes masks out of a clear plastic window. Cut the fabric from a template you created, then sew the masks together and insert a piece of clear plastic vinyl over the mouth. She applies an anti-fog spray to the final product, so that it does not vaporize when in use.

Since March, when the pandemic closed her high school, Appell has been sending emails and receiving requests from customers, then diligently sewing the masks, day and night, from her upstairs bedroom.

Isabella's mother, Renee Appell, is impressed by her daughter's dedication to supporting the deaf community during the pandemic, while at the same time continuing her demanding school work.

"She would do homework or study until 10 or 11 at night, and then cut and sew until two or three in the morning and start the whole process again early the next morning," said Renee Appell. "When he finds something he believes in, he gives him everything he has and dedicates himself to this cause like we have never seen before."

So far, Isabella Appell said that she has made more than 300 masks. Anyone can order a mask from the website. All he asks is that those who want or need a mask make a small donation and pay the shipping fee. All donation money goes to the Hearing Aid Project, a nonprofit group that provides hearing aids to those who cannot afford them.

Once the masks are ready, Renee takes them to the post office while Isabella does her homework. Her mother says the masks have brought the family closer together. "We have all helped in small ways," said Renee Appell. "It has become a family project: setting up the website, photography, responding to emails, preparing masks for shipping, delivery to the post office, and other things."

Isabella Appell said she would like to continue Talking Masks through the summer and beyond, at least until the pandemic ends. But as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S., and with an estimated 11.5 million people nationwide with some form of hearing loss, Appell knows that demand for these masks will be much higher. than can be solved with a single pair of hands.

Read more: This new high-tech glove translates sign language into real-time speech

"I think the biggest challenge is getting the materials," said Isabella Appell. "I personally love making these masks. I would do it in my spare time. I would do it all the time. But I am lacking materials, so I would really appreciate any kind of fabric donation or sewing help."

Appell is not alone working to address the need. Even before Covid-19, in July 2016, a San Francisco nurse received a $ 95,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop and test transparent masks; In the medical community, where protective masks prevail, this is not a new problem for those with hearing difficulties, but the current pandemic has exacerbated it.

As for Quick-Panwala, she gave birth to a healthy baby named Axel on June 6. It was a smooth delivery, so she acknowledges the caring doctors and her willingness to wear the talking masks that Isabella Appell sewed and sent to her.

"Having the masks available … really made a big difference in my ability to communicate in the delivery room. There would have been so much I missed," Quick-Panwala said.

"That, as a teenager, this is what (Isabella) chose to focus on – to ease our need for access and help the deaf community to communicate at this time – I am so grateful that her interest in this area led her to do this, "he said," and helping me and the many other people who have been caught between having to communicate and having to wear these masks. "