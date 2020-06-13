A call for New York ages

This week, The Post looks again at the "best" in New York's sports history, areas that are equally worthy of debate, but have not been discussed incessantly. Today's Edition: The Best Broadcast Call in New York Sports History.

"Bobby Thomson, up there swinging …"

The largest broadcast call in New York sports history, as voted by The Post staff, took place on October 3, 1951 at the Polo Grounds.

Almost seven decades later, it's been kept up because New York Giants game-by-game man Russ Hodges ran into the moment of "Shot Heard's World Tour" when Bobby Thomson hit a three-time homerun. careers. outside Ralph Branca of Brooklyn.

For a call to resonate of all time, you have to connect with your most passionate fans and become part of the sports vernacular. They have to feel it, live it, and then pass it on as a relic.

In '51, the Giants were the third team in the city behind the Yankees and Dodgers. But the underdog Giants had returned from an August 13¹ / game deficit to tie the Dodgers and force the best of three playoffs. In Game 3, they went down two runs in the ninth.

"Branca launches …"

To truly understand what happened next, you must find those who lived through it.

Gary Mintz, John Barr, Harvey Weinberg, Lee Lowenfish, and Carmine Magazino are all members of the New York Giants Preservation Society.

While Mintz is 59 years old, Barr, Weinberg, Lowenfish and Magazino are between 70 and 80 years old. You can hear their schoolboy pride when they were young Giants fans in a sea of ​​supporters of the Yankees and Dodgers.

"As New York Giant fans, we didn't have as many emotions," said Lowenfish, 78, a sports author, who heard the call when he was 9 years old in downtown Manhattan.

Long before Mike and the Mad Dog, in discussions on the playground, Giants fans would say that their rookie & # 39; 51, Willie Mays, was better than the Yankee rookie Mickey Mantle. Dodgers fans

intervened with his veteran, Duke Snider.

"There is a long flight …"

There was some luck in Hodges even making the radio call. Hodges and his fellow future Hall of Famer, Ernie Harwell, were the Giants' announcers that year.

They had been switching between national television broadcast and local radio. By the end of Game 3, Hodges was alone at the WMCA-AM booth and had a "cold", according to his autobiography.

Harwell thought he had the best allocation with the widest audience and the glamor of television by the end.

On NBC in the ninth, Harwell, a professional pro, let the footage tell the story, simply saying, "Thomson sways … he's gone." He introduced, with the video saying

rest.

The famous Red Barber received the call at the Dodgers station, WMGM-AM. Barber was more direct when the ball went over the wall: “It's a home run! And the giants of New York

Win the National League pennant and the Polo Ground goes crazy! ”

Barber then remained silent for a minute, letting the crowd fill the radio.

Meanwhile, on the Liberty Broadcasting System, Gordon McLendon said the same thing: "The Giants win the pennant!" exclamation, but the call was not famous for the Hodges version.

As Hodges worked toward the crescendo, he leaned on the imagination that makes baseball so good to consume on the radio. The unknown and the anticipation allow a man from game to game

to own and control the moment.

"It will be, I think …"

Giants fans wanted to believe, but they had been the third team in town for a while. At his Springfield, New Jersey, home, Barr, a teenager, was distraught.

"I was dying," said Barr, now 83.

While Barr fans and other Giants were listening, the only reason the call has been sustained over time is because someone didn't listen to it live.

A fan named Lawrence Goldberg had to go to work and asked his mother, Sylvia, to set a record on her Webcor reel machine.

In Hodges' autobiography, believing Goldberg was a Dodgers fan, he thought the tape was made to listen to the pain of another Giant loss.

In fact, Goldberg would tell the New York Times 50 years later that he was a Giant fan. I hoped to savor a victory. And he did more than that: he preserved history.

"The Giants win the pennant! The giants win the pennant! The giants win the pennant! The giants win the pennant!

There was an excitement in the headline of the call, but there was more to it than that.

"That was an honest response," Weinberg, now 74, who was only 6 years old in the Bronx. "It is not something you could have thought of beforehand."

The team announcer's call was very personal, but the scale of the event was so great that the event earned him the nickname "The Shot Heard’ Round the World. "

"I was ecstatic when I was a 10-year-old boy," said Magazino, who listened at a blockhouse in the Bronx and is now 79 years old.

"Bobby Thomson hit him on the bottom deck of the left field stands … The Giants win the pennant and are going crazy … They are going crazy … Heyyyyyy, hoe!"

"There were four calls, but Hodges was by far the most memorable," said Mintz, the founder of the society, whose love for the Giants was passed on from his father.

Hodges' call "The Giants Win The Pennant" is almost 70 years old and still sounds as exciting as ever.