A charity is sending hundreds of teens $ 1,000 checks to give to those in need

Founded by Liz Lefkofsky and her husband Eric Lefkofsky, co-founder of Groupon, the charity hopes to inspire "the next generation of donors." The VING project is named after the last part of the word "give."
"In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, we realized that this program had the potential to help people now more than ever," Liz Lefkofsky told CNN.
"We are amazed at the amazing teens across the country who have been sending us videos and helping people they know. Especially during this difficult time, it has been wonderful to give teens a way to help others and we have no plans to slow down. anytime soon. "
To receive a check, any US resident. USA Between the ages of 14 and 18 you can choose to nominate someone outside your family who is at least 18 years old and needs financial assistance.
First, teens must record a two-minute nomination video. Chosen applicants will receive a $ 1,000 check that they must be able to deliver to their nominee.
In April alone, the foundation gave $ 250,000 to teens who wanted to spread a little love. Now the project is doubling its donation goals by giving away at least $ 500,000 in 60 days, said Liz Lefkofsky.
"We hope that through simple donations, Generation Z will change the world," he added.
As of now, there is no limit to the amount of money the VING Project is giving away, and while $ 1,000 won't fix everyone's problems, it can go a long way.