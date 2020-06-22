A charity is sending hundreds of teens $ 1,000 checks to give to those in need





For the sixth consecutive year, the VING Project is giving hundreds of teens $ 1,000 each to gift to a friend, coworker, or any kind person in need outside of their families.

Founded by Liz Lefkofsky and her husband Eric Lefkofsky, co-founder of Groupon, the charity hopes to inspire "the next generation of donors." The VING project is named after the last part of the word "give."

"In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, we realized that this program had the potential to help people now more than ever," Liz Lefkofsky told CNN.

"We are amazed at the amazing teens across the country who have been sending us videos and helping people they know. Especially during this difficult time, it has been wonderful to give teens a way to help others and we have no plans to slow down. anytime soon. "