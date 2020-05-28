A clairvoyant tries to change his destiny in a winding trailer for Volition

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwXQq3XWD-g (/ embed)

While some movies come as nothing more than meaningless entertainment offerings meant to ease the consumption of popcorn and perhaps some drinks, other movies are on a mission to turn your brain meat into a pretzel, forcing you to question everything. who has learned the story that unfolds before your very eyes. With the latter in mind, I present for your approval a preview of VOLITION, a brain science fiction thriller that tries to lead viewers down a murderous and dark path.

In VOLITION, a man afflicted with clairvoyance (Adrian Glynn McMorran) tries to change his destiny when a series of events lead to a vision of his own impending murder. Awarded "Best Picture" at the Philip K. Dick Film Festival, among a host of other awards and critical acclaim, VOLITION boasts that it is an enigmatic journey.

Hailing from Giant Pictures, VOLITION is directed by Tony Dean Smith, who also co-wrote the script with Ryan W. Smith. The film stars Adrian Glynn McMorran, Magda Apanowicz, John Cassini, Frank Cassini, Aleks Paunovic, and Bill Marchant, among others, for a story as unpredictable as the future itself.

In addition to the new reveal of the movie trailer, Giant Pictures has also unveiled a new poster for VOLITION, which you can see for yourself below.

VOLITION will premiere in select theaters and on Apple TV, Prime Video and other platforms on July 10, 2020.