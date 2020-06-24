A clear sign of William Barr's outrageous abuse of power

Zelinsky, one of the career prosecutors who indicted and tried Roger Stone, confirmed what was already evident: that the Justice Department leadership singled out Stone and gave him virtually unprecedented favoritism because of his political connection to President Donald Trump. Zelinsky stated, according to a copy of his opening statement, that during his career at the Justice Department, "he has never seen political influence play any role in procedural decision-making. With one exception: United States v. Roger Stone " I second that. None of this is normal.
In fact, the Stone case is not an outlier. We have seen Attorney General William Barr, throughout his term, publicly distort the truth and allow politics to influence procedural decision making in the Mueller investigation, the Ukraine scandal, the Michael Flynn case (see below for more information on this) and the recent dismissal of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. The Stone case is not unusual; it is just a sadly predictable part of a continuous pattern.
This is not a Republican problem or a Democratic problem. This is a Trump problem and a Barr problem. I worked with four attorneys general during my time at the Justice Department from 2004 to 2012, three appointed Republicans and one Democrat, and I never saw anything like the politicization that has happened under Barr. Sure, I didn't always agree with the policy priorities of the attorneys general I served, but it's entirely appropriate that different parties have different substantive agendas. But I never doubted that the Justice Department leadership was working to keep the department out of politics and preserve its legitimacy before the courts and the American public.
I was trained in the Justice Department that a prosecutor only has two important things: independence and credibility. Those twin virtues have guided the Department of Justice for generations. But now, sadly, the Justice Department has sacrificed its independence and credibility in the name of politics, specifically, the protection of Trump and those around him.
Zelinsky's testimony reflects a larger conflict that occurs within the Justice Department. On the one hand are Barr and his facilitators, who seem to value politics above all else. On the other hand, there are the thousands of career prosecutors who do their jobs, without fear or favor, every day. And I know who will win: the real prosecutors. Because someday Barr will be gone, but the real prosecutors will remain. Barr has seriously damaged the Justice Department, but he will survive, recover, and return to equal justice under the law.
Now, your questions:
Jay (Michigan): Is the Court of Appeals ruling dismissing the Michael Flynn case at the end of the line, or can Judge Sullivan take further action?
The ruling by a three-judge panel of the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ordering the district court to dismiss the Flynn case is the procedural end of the line, or nearly so. The Court of Appeals could decide to grant a review "en banc" or full panel by the entire Court of Appeals, but such review is extraordinary and rarely granted (although this same Court of Appeals is currently carrying out such review in Don McGahn's subpoena case) The case could also be appealed to the Supreme Court, but it is unclear who would have the legal capacity to file such an appeal, and the court grants review only in a very small percentage of cases that are introduce you.
It is important to understand what Flynn's decision is and is not. It is primarily a procedural decision that affirms the principle that, in general, it is for the Executive Branch (through the Department of Justice) to decide whether to prosecute or dismiss a case. However, it does not claim Flynn's conduct or the process by which the Justice Department made the virtually unprecedented decision to dismiss the case.
Fan (Texas): Since the DACA program was an executive action taken by President Obama (but never approved by Congress), shouldn't President Trump have the legal authority to reverse it through his own executive action?
This is, in essence, what the President tried to do. The administration's argument was, essentially, that if a president can do politics by executive action, then the next president has the same power to undo that executive action.
But last week, the Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's efforts to terminate Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects against the deportation of certain undocumented immigrants who they came to the United States as children with their parents.
Opponents of the measure to end DACA successfully argued that the Trump administration failed to follow proper administrative procedure in its effort to end the program, and that the measure to end DACA was "arbitrary and capricious", not based on any reasonable governmental principle, essentially.
The Supreme Court agreed, rejecting the administration's efforts to rescind DACA by a five-to-four vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the traditional liberal bloc of four judges (Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan). However, the court left the door open for the Trump administration to try again, if it can follow proper administrative procedures. So at least 650,000 "Dreamers" remain protected from deportation, at least for now. The court's decision leaves open the opportunity for the administration to try again.
Marjorie (New York): Is there a way to change the law so that Supreme Court judges and other federal judges don't meet life terms?
Article III of the Constitution establishes that, once nominated and confirmed by the Senate, all federal judges "remain in office during good behavior", which means that they have a lifetime appointment (except for resignation or removal by removal ).
The only way to change this is by amending the Constitution itself, an arduous process that requires votes from two-thirds of the House and Senate, plus the ratification of three-fourths of all state legislatures. So while a change in the law is always possible, it requires overwhelming political consensus and the willingness to pass a constitutional amendment.
Some have suggested that the legislation could impose limits on the terms, but it would be an uphill climb to square such a new law with the language of the Constitution "during good behavior."
*********************************
Three questions to see this week:
- Will the Supreme Court rule, and how will it, in the remaining two major cases, on a Louisiana abortion law and Trump's tax returns?
- Will the Court of Appeals grant an "en banc" reconsideration of Flynn's decision?
- Will prosecutors seek grand jury charges from former officers charged with the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks?