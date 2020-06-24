A clear sign of William Barr's outrageous abuse of power







Zelinsky, one of the career prosecutors who indicted and tried Roger Stone, confirmed what was already evident: that the Justice Department leadership singled out Stone and gave him virtually unprecedented favoritism because of his political connection to President Donald Trump. Zelinsky stated, according to a copy of his opening statement, that during his career at the Justice Department, "he has never seen political influence play any role in procedural decision-making. With one exception: United States v. Roger Stone " I second that. None of this is normal.

In fact, the Stone case is not an outlier. We have seen Attorney General William Barr, throughout his term, publicly distort the truth and allow politics to influence procedural decision making in the Mueller investigation, the Ukraine scandal, the Michael Flynn case (see below for more information on this) and the recent dismissal of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. The Stone case is not unusual; it is just a sadly predictable part of a continuous pattern.

This is not a Republican problem or a Democratic problem. This is a Trump problem and a Barr problem. I worked with four attorneys general during my time at the Justice Department from 2004 to 2012, three appointed Republicans and one Democrat, and I never saw anything like the politicization that has happened under Barr. Sure, I didn't always agree with the policy priorities of the attorneys general I served, but it's entirely appropriate that different parties have different substantive agendas. But I never doubted that the Justice Department leadership was working to keep the department out of politics and preserve its legitimacy before the courts and the American public.

I was trained in the Justice Department that a prosecutor only has two important things: independence and credibility. Those twin virtues have guided the Department of Justice for generations. But now, sadly, the Justice Department has sacrificed its independence and credibility in the name of politics, specifically, the protection of Trump and those around him.