A climber died after falling from the Dragon's Tail in Glacier National Park







The 20-year-old man, identified as Josh Yarrow, was trying to retrieve a backpack Tuesday night when he fell, the National Park Service said in a statement.

A climbing partner saw Yarrow fall and went to seek help, according to the park service.

Park rangers received the accident report around 7:45 p.m. and a search and rescue operation began. A rescue helicopter was able to retrieve Yarrow's body.

Yarrow was from Wichita, Kansas, and had landed a summer job with a business in the West Glacier area, according to the statement.