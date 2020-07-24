A climber died after falling from the Dragon's Tail in Glacier National Park

A climbing partner saw Yarrow fall and went to seek help, according to the park service.
Park rangers received the accident report around 7:45 p.m. and a search and rescue operation began. A rescue helicopter was able to retrieve Yarrow's body.
Yarrow was from Wichita, Kansas, and had landed a summer job with a business in the West Glacier area, according to the statement.
The terrain is very rugged and falls on either side of the ridge, a park service spokeswoman told CNN.
Last week, rescuers had to save another climber, who was injured after slipping through a snowfield in the Logan Pass area.
Falls from walking, climbing and drowning are the leading causes of death in Glacier National Park.
This was the second death in the park this year.
The body of a missing Idaho man was found in the Hidden Meadow area south of Polebridge on July 1.
A helicopter search team found his body in an inaccessible area and the cause of death was unknown, but an animal attack was not suspected, according to the statement.
More than 3 million people visited Glacier National Park last year.
Attendance has been lower this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The park closed March 24 and partially reopened last month, park officials said.
Visitors can expect congestion on the west side of the park and the parking spaces have been filling up around 8 a.m., the spokeswoman said.