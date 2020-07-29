A colossal failure of Trump's leadership (opinion)

Today, those countries are not only not laughing at the United States, but are treating Americans as lepers.

The dark blue US passport used to open almost every door in the world; now those doors slam shut. A list of some of the United States' closest allies that they won't allow Americans to visit includes Canada, France, Germany, and Italy.

And for good reason: Last week, 18 US states set records for their numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases. There are now more than four million confirmed cases in the United States; A quarter of the total number of known cases in the world, however, Americans make up just over 4% of the world population.

This is not the "first wave" of the coronavirus; It is the first tsunami.

And how the United States got here has a lot to do with a catastrophic failure of the national leadership.

The federal government abdicated its role by failing to issue a national closure order and a mandate to wear masks. After the expiration of the 45-day federal voluntary notice to "curb the spread," the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to carefully reopen phasedly was ignored in many states.

By prioritizing "reopening" over public health, the nation has chosen to accept that many hundreds of thousands of Americans will die from Covid-19. The CDC estimates that nearly half of Americans have underlying conditions that put them at risk for a serious case of the disease. Many millions more are likely to have a serious case that may not end in death, but will nevertheless lead to prolonged illness.

The agency said that more than a third of those surveyed had not recovered to normal good health two or three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease.

We know that there are few tools that work to stop the virus from spreading; They are social spacers and wear a mask in public.

Trump, of course, has denigrated wearing masks for months and has almost always refused to wear a mask. In doing so, he has turned the masks into political soccer balls rather than symbols of sound public health policy.

Trump pressured states to "open" before many of them had reached CDC thresholds to do so. In many states, social distancing went out the window.

Defying CDC guidelines for large gatherings, Trump held a large indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month that "likely" contributed to an increase in cases there, according to local health officials.

One of the attendees at the Tulsa rally was Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, who later became the first governor of the United States to test positive for the virus.

Trump is now pushing for America's schools to reopen entirely and threatens to withhold federal funds from non-compliant school systems.

Meanwhile, the private school in Maryland that Trump's son Barron is attending is considering going online or some sort of "hybrid" of in-person and online teaching.

Trump has always relied on the wisdom of his own instincts about science, claiming that hydroxychloroquine was a "game changer" when, in fact, it can increase the chance that Covid-19 patients will die of heart failure. As recently as Tuesday, Trump continued to promote the drug at the White House. He also suggested without evidence that warm weather would scare the virus away.

Instead of taking a summer vacation, the virus has spread throughout Arizona, Florida and Texas, all suffocated in the summer heat and all of whom have set records for their number of coronavirus cases.

Trump has announced the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the US, and has falsely and repeatedly claimed that the increasing number of cases is the result of the increasing number of tests, rather than the result of widespread infections.

It could continue with the CDC's marginalization and White House attempts to taint scientists like Dr. Anthony Fauci and the litany of other, more incompetent administration failures in memory, but it's too depressing.

Finally, for Trump, money never stops at his desk. Trump has tried to label the virus as "the China virus", the "Wuhan virus" and even the "Kung flu".

But these fun efforts are falling apart more and more. A poll published two days ago by the Associated Press-NORC found that Trump's approval rating of his handling of the virus has dropped to a record low of 32%.