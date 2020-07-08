A comet is visible this month: NASA has these tips for sky watchers

Sky watchers in the northern hemisphere are enjoying the sight of a newly discovered comet this month.

The comet, named C / 2020 F3, was discovered in March by NASA's NEOWISE space telescope.

The amateur astronomer used NASA satellite data to discover the new comet.

"As of July 7, the comet was easily seen through binoculars, and some observers were able to see it without help," NASA said on its website. "In approximately the middle of the month, the comet is visible around 10 degrees above the northeast horizon (the width of its extended fist) in the hour before sunrise. Starting in mid-July, it is best viewed as a night object, rising higher and higher above the northwest horizon. ”

NASA notes that the comet's closest approach to Earth will be on July 22, at a distance of approximately 64 million miles. "It takes about 6,800 years for the comet to go around its long, stretched orbit, so it will not visit the inner solar system again for many thousands of years," the agency explained on its website.

The space agency describes comets as "cosmic snowballs of frozen gases, rocks and dust that orbit the Sun." The size of a small city in its frozen state, comets spew dust and gases as their orbits bring them closer to the sun.

"Dust and gases form a tail that stretches away from the Sun for millions of miles," says NASA, noting that there are 3,650 known comets.

In another project, an amateur astronomer has used data from NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) satellite to discover a new comet that was visible in late May and early June.

