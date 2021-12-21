All businesses purchase insurance policies to protect the business, its assets, its reputation, and its workers. With each policy, there are terms and conditions the owner follows to maintain coverage and get the full benefits from the insurance.

If the insurer denies an insurance claim, the business owner presents evidence to an attorney showing that the insurer was in violation of insurance laws. If the business owner has a viable claim, the court may offer a monetary award based on the financial losses incurred by the owner.

Commercial Property Insurance

Business owners purchase commercial business insurance to protect their property and assets inside a building or on the property. The insurance policy provides funds to repair the property if the damage happens because of a covered event such as fire, natural disaster, a break-in, or flooding. When starting an insurance claim, the owner contacts the insurer to set up an inspection of the property.

A claims adjuster comes to the property to review the damage and determine if the property damage meets the terms and conditions of the property insurance policy. Restrictions apply if the damage wasn’t discovered within a predetermined amount of time.

An example of common limitations is any instance in which mold is present in the property after a water leak or flooding. If the owner doesn’t report the damage before mold spreads to surrounding areas, the insurer limits coverage.

Under the circumstances, the owner won’t get adequate coverage for repairs and mold remediation as specified in the policy. If the insurer denies coverage, and the owner didn’t violate any of the terms or conditions stated in any clauses in the policy, the insurer is in violation of insurance laws, and the owner has a case against the insurance carrier. Business owners can learn more about recovery processes by contacting commercial insurance lawyers now.

General Liability Coverage

General liability insurance protects the company against accident claims involving customers or visitors. The coverage applies to events such as slip and fall accidents on the premises or accidents that happen because of debris left behind at a customer’s home when contractors complete repairs or renovation services.

The primary purpose of getting the insurance is to provide funds to pay the victim out of court or to mitigate serious financial losses if a plaintiff wins a personal injury claim. If the insurer doesn’t provide adequate funds as specified in the insurance policy, the company has grounds to file a recovery claim against the insurer.

Worker’s Compensation Insurance

Worker’s compensation insurance helps businesses when a worker is injured on the job and may or may not be able to return to work immediately. The insurance is a requirement of federal laws, and all employers who have at least two employees need the insurance. When starting a claim, the company reports the worker’s injuries within 30 days of the accident, and a doctor provides a medical report within ten days of providing care.

The coverage pays for all medical expenses related to the worker’s injuries and provides monetary benefits to replace up to 90% of the worker’s wages if the worker cannot return to work. A claims adjuster reviews the claim to ensure the worker’s injuries meet all criteria outlined in the policy.

If the claims adjuster denies the claim, the company faces the full cost of the worker’s expenses, including wage replacement. If the worker’s claim is denied, the employee has the right to file a lawsuit against the company and the insurer. If an insurer denies a valid claim, the policyholder has recourse options.

Business Interruption Insurance

If the business shuts down and cannot generate profits, the owner has business interruption coverage to get funds to cover expenses such as utility costs, worker wages, and other business-related expenses. A major dilemma for companies recently is that the coverage didn’t provide funds for national shutdowns, such as the recent COVID-19 government shutdown, that required the closure of all non-essential businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, many insurers are changing clauses in the policies to include those circumstances. If the insurer refuses to provide funds as specified in a new policy, and the business must shut down based on federal or state mandates, the owner has the opportunity to file a claim.

Professional Liability Coverage

Professional liability coverage is a policy that many service providers, such as doctors, lawyers, consultants, and IT advisors, purchase to cover a variety of liabilities. If the individual provides advice that generates a serious financial loss, the client has a chance of filing a lawsuit against the person.

The policies offer a predetermined amount of funds to cover the liabilities and prevent the service provider from going out of business or even losing their license. If the insurer denies the coverage, the service provider has a legal avenue to start a claim against the carrier.

Errors and Omission Insurance

Errors and omissions are coverage that helps business owners cover the cost of legal fees and services if a client files a lawsuit against the owner due to negligence or inadequate services. Even if the plaintiff doesn’t have a viable claim and the case is dismissed, the owner pays for the legal fees related to the case, and the costs could become astronomical. If an insurer places a cap on the coverage and restricts the predetermined value of coverage, the business owner has grounds to sue the insurer.

Data Breach and Cyber Liability Insurance

Data breach and cyber liability insurance are musts for any business that uses an e-commerce website to sell products online. The policy protects against financial losses related to data loss or theft in which a customer’s financial data was used for financial gains or identity theft.

Many countries, such as the EU, have strict laws that apply to customer data theft due to cyber-attacks and data breaches. If a customer is the victim of identity theft or suffers financial losses related to the loss of confidential data, the owner faces higher penalties if the breach originated from the company’s data centers. In the EU, the penalty is half of the company’s annual profits. If an insurer denies a claim for the business owner, the owner needs to speak to an attorney now.

Key Employee Coverage

Many companies purchase key employee coverage to offset the loss of these vital employees and manage expenses generated by the loss. The policies apply to the employees leaving the company suddenly and taking clients or if the employees die.

For example, if the company owner dies and there isn’t anyone to take their place and operate the company, the business could suffer a serious loss if clients won’t deal with another employee. When filing a claim, the business owner reviews the terms and meets all expectations or a denial is possible. If the claimant meets the criteria and was denied, the organization seeks damages with the help of an attorney.

Commercial Auto Insurance

Commercial auto insurance covers all cos related to an accident caused by the commercial driver. The level of coverage determines if the company’s vehicle is covered along with its driver. Many business owners obtain coverage for all commercial vehicles through the policies with personal coverage if the vehicles are used for any purpose that isn’t related to business.

A denial of coverage is possible if the driver is under the influence of controlled substances or alcohol. The business owner reviews all terms of the policy before starting a claim, and if there aren’t any circumstances for a denial, the owner has the right to start a recovery claim.

Employment Practices Liability Insurance

The employment practices liability insurance covers legal expenses related to legal claims filed against the company for discrimination, wrongful termination, workplace harassment, or retaliation. Federal employment laws prevent owners from refusing employment to individuals based on race, gender, sexual orientation, creed, and religion.

If a worker was terminated without cause, the employee can seek damages. When filing a claim for the financial losses, the company has access to a predetermined amount of funds to cover the cost of a lawsuit if the claimant wins. The funds cover financial losses due to the lawsuits. Sexual harassment is another reason that these lawsuits emerge, and the company faces serious financial losses if the insurer denies a claim.

If an insurer denies coverage to a policyholder that violates the terms and conditions of the policy, this could be classified as insurance fraud. Businesses pay premiums each month for a variety of policies to protect the business, its assets, and its workers. There are a significant number of liabilities that businesses face each day that could generate a financial loss. If an insurer denies a claim, the business owner starts a legal claim if the case is valid. By consulting an attorney, the owner determines if the insurer violated the laws or contract terms and owes the plaintiff a monetary award. Recovery practices help business owners avoid serious financial losses because of the failures of their insurers to reimburse losses caused by covered events.