A coronavirus outbreak in North Korea could be the biggest threat Kim Jong Un has ever faced

Now, according to Pyongyang, a new threat has arrived: the first publicly reported suspected case of Covid-19 within North Korea's borders.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called an emergency meeting on Saturday after a deserter was reported The man who fled the country three years ago had returned to the North Korean city of Kaesong, possibly infected with coronavirus, according to the state news service KCNA.

South Korean authorities confirmed on Monday that a deserter had crossed the highly militarized border into North Korea. South Korea's Ministry of Health said the man was not a known coronavirus patient or a close contact of one, but local police said the man was being investigated for a sex crime.

KCNA said the defector had symptoms of Covid-19, but did not confirm whether it had been examined.. Close contacts of the suspected case were being examined and quarantined, but KCNA warned of a "dangerous situation" in Kaesong that could lead to a "deadly and destructive disaster."

Few experts believe that North Korea, a country of nearly 25 million people that shares a border with China, could have escaped the effects of a pandemic that has infected more than 16 million people worldwide and killed nearly 650,000.

North Korea may simply not have identified existing cases due to lack of evidence, or may have managed to isolate small clusters of cases and not report them.

But if this defector tests positive and causes a major outbreak, Covid-19 could become one of the biggest threats Kim has faced in his nearly nine years in office.

What is at stake?

The virus has proven to be one of the most difficult and deadly challenges for leaders across the planet, but for Kim it is especially concerning.

Experts say North Korea's dilapidated health infrastructure is unlikely to rise to the task of treating large numbers of sick patients with a new virus that the global health community does not fully understand.

That is probably one of the reasons why the Kim regime has been so proactive in its efforts to keep the virus at bay.

North Korea closed its borders in January after reports of Covid-19 emerged, despite the fact that such a move probably had painful costs considering how heavily Pyongyang depends on Beijing to keep its economy afloat.

But the country is also in a unique position to stop the groups on their way.

Travel abroad to North Korea was extremely limited even before the pandemic, and is now close to zero: For the most part, only diplomats and foreign aid workers enter the country, and must undergo strict quarantines upon arrival. .

Average North Koreans cannot travel far from home without government approval, even in normal times. Diplomatic sources based in the capital Pyongyang told CNN earlier this month that on the streets, everyone wears masks and practices some form of social distancing.

But even those measures may not have been enough.

Upon learning of the Kaesong case, Kim responded quickly, according to KCNA. He immediately ordered that the city of Kaesong be closed from the rest of the country and each district and region within it isolated.

Painful memories

If Kim seems to understand the reality that the virus poses a serious threat to her people, we don't have to look back in history to understand why.

The famine of the 1990s was perhaps the greatest threat the Kim family has ever faced. The North Korean government claims that up to 235,000 people died as a result of the food shortage, though experts say up to 3.5 million people may have died in what many believe was a man-made crisis exacerbated by the floods. .

During the crisis, deserters left the country, with horrible stories that shocked the international community. While people struggled to eat, the medical infrastructure struggled to cope.

Those who fled spoke of amputations performed without anesthesia or doctors selling medicine to buy food to survive. A pediatrician quit because "I couldn't stand looking into the eyes of hungry children anymore," says Barbara Demick in her award-winning book on North Korean defectors, "Nothing to Envy."

That may have been two decades ago, but the "Hard March," as the Pyongyang propagandists called it, is within the living memory and is a defining piece of history for many North Koreans.

A second serious health crisis in a single generation would be a devastating blow to the mandate of the Kim family, which for decades has been linked to an almost divine right to rule.

Kim Jong Un is the third member of his family to rule North Korea, and propagandists have built the family as protectors and saviors of the Korean people. But that same skillful propaganda skill gives the regime a possible advantage in the event of an outbreak.

North Koreans fleeing the country and relocating to South Korea often have trouble adjusting to life there. They regularly face discrimination and often find it difficult to find employment in a ruthless capitalist society that is alien to them. Many suffer past unresolved trauma. Some simply miss their families. All of this can lead to despair and depression, and a desire to go home.

Those Those who return north are sometimes used as propaganda tools to convince North Koreans that their socialist system is superior to the capitalist south, and that those who have fled will risk their lives and limbs to return.

Deserters fleeing North Korea and staying in the South are often called "human scum" and enemies of the state. If a deserter were to bring the virus to Kaesong City, the Kim regime could propagate a similar, albeit incorrect, argument to average North Koreans: The Kim regime has been able to protect its people from the virus, but the South Korean capitalists have not been able to protect theirs.