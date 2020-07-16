A coronavirus test could cost as little as $ 20 or as much as $ 850







Large facilities across the country were found to charge between $ 20 and $ 850 for each test, not including the cost of the provider visit, the installation fee, or other services.

These rates do not reflect the rates that hospitals negotiate with insurers for in-network care.

While federal law now requires insurers, Medicare, and Medicaid to cover testing at no cost to patients and provide funds to cover the costs of testing for the uninsured, limits to federal requirements mean that some patients may still receive bills, Kaiser said.

The typical list price for the test was $ 127, and about half of hospitals charge between $ 100 and $ 199. Almost one in five values ​​their tests at more than $ 200.

The price varies according to the type of test performed, where it is processed and the manufacturer. Laboratory tests developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were generally less expensive than tests without CDC. Tests that allow faster analysis of samples cost more. Some hospitals offer a discounted rate for paying patients, with a cost ranging from $ 36 to $ 180. Other hospitals say that the uninsured or self-paying can receive free or discounted care through of financial assistance programs. Some insurers and hospitals may also negotiate a price for tests performed out-of-network. Medicare reimburses providers $ 51 or $ 100 per test, depending on type. There are no cost shares for affiliates. Although the two coronavirus relief bills passed by Congress in March sought to eliminate cost-sharing for those seeking evidence, some patients may still receive bills, Kaiser found. They include some people who sought care but were not actually tested, some who were evaluated in out-of-network facilities, and others who have health insurance plans that do not meet the requirements of the Health Care Act. Low Price, like short term policies. Also, federal rules do not apply to tests conducted as part of employee "return to work" programs, although companies may choose to cover the cost. The list price for coronavirus antibody tests ranges from $ 35 to $ 300 at the hospitals that charge them. Most charge less than $ 150. The analysis sought to examine publicly published prices at the two largest hospitals in each state and the District of Columbia. Federal law requires hospitals to make this information available on their websites, but prices could only be found for 78 of the 102 hospitals reviewed. Prices reflect charges for out-of-network services as data on negotiated rates for in-network care is not available. More than 695,000 daily Covid-19 test results were confirmed, on average, in early July, Kaiser said. The increase in cases across the country has overwhelmed the laboratories conducting the tests. They are receiving more samples than they can process, the American Association of Clinical Laboratories said Tuesday. "In light of the continued spread of COVID-19 in states across the country, many labs are now receiving more test orders than they can process in a single day," said Julie Khani, president of the association, at a statement. "We urge ordering providers to prioritize testing for those who need it most, especially hospitalized and symptomatic patients." On Monday, Quest Diagnostics said some of its tests took seven days to change due to the lawsuit. Without rapid tests, people cannot know if they have the virus and take steps to prevent its spread. Rapid testing is critical to contact tracing, the method that public health experts say is key to controlling the spread of the pandemic.

CNN Health's Maggie Fox contributed to this report.