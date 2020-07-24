A coronavirus vaccine will likely be multidose, says Bill Gates

The Justice Department's internal watchdog found that a federal prison in California, where nearly 1,000 prisoners tested positive for coronavirus, was slow to implement security measures and lacked adequate personnel to deal with the growing pandemic.

At the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex in Santa Barbara County, California, a national order to restrict the movement of prison staff was not fully implemented for more than two weeks due to staff shortages, possibly allowing workers to carry the virus inside the prison walls, a review found Thursday by the Office of the Inspector General of Justice was found. Two staff members who reported to work in late March with coronavirus symptoms underwent a weak screening process, and one inmate who had complained of coronavirus symptoms on March 22, was not isolated or examined for days.

The Lompoc review represents the first official scrutiny of the handling of the coronavirus by the federal prison system after months of dire warnings from advocates and politicians that more needed to be done to protect the vulnerable prison population. Ninety-eight federal inmates have died since the start of the pandemic, including four in California prison.

In April, as the number of positive inmate cases across the federal system increased to 500, the inspector general's office announced that it would begin a series of remote inspections of a selection of the 122 facilities of the Bureau of Prisons. Since then, the surveillance office has surveyed more than 38,000 prison employees across the country and conducted telephone interviews with staff, as well as a review of documents and data at 16 sites. The Lompoc report, as well as a second report on FCC Tuscon in Arizona, are the first to be released, with more expected in the coming months.

In an interview with CNN in April, the director of the Bureau of Prisons called the confrontation of the pandemic the most challenging situation that the federal prison situation has faced in decades.

"I don't think anyone was ready for this Covid, so we are dealing with it as well as the others and I would be proud to say that we are doing quite well," said Michael Carvajal in his first interview since being named director in the midst of the pandemic.

The Bureau of Prisons has taken a wide range of measures since the virus was first detected: it closed visits, instituted quarantines for all new inmates, and temporarily moved all of the country's 150,000 federal inmates to near isolation.

Attorney General William Barr also ordered prison officials to expand programs to free certain vulnerable inmates early in home confinement in an effort to protect them from the virus and reduce the population of overloaded facilities.

While the report released Thursday found that the Bureau of Prisons transferred resources to an office considering prisoners for early release, reducing processing times from months to just two weeks, applying the new skills to free the Early prisoners as a result of the pandemic were "extremely limited" in Lompoc. According to the inspector's overhaul, as of mid-May, only eight inmates had been transferred to home confinement under the new programs, while the virus sickened more than 900 inmates there.

For those who remained bars, their access to medical treatment was limited by a severe shortage of staff. When the outbreak hit Lompoc, medical staff at the prison was only 62%. As a result, the prison's ability to detect inmates for coronavirus symptoms was adversely affected, the report concludes. Since then, the Bureau of Prisons has sent additional medical personnel, as well as correctional officers, to prisons facing personnel shortages, including Lompoc.

Seventy percent of Lompoc staff surveyed by the inspector general's office also said that staff needed more personal protective equipment, and 36% said inmates needed more hygiene products, even though weeks in prison provided masks and hygiene kits in the pandemic.

By contrast, no inmate tested positive for coronavirus at Tuscon Federal Prison, whose response to the pandemic was detailed in the second report released by the inspector general on Thursday.

That report found that adequate levels of staff and empty housing units that could be converted to quarantine space allowed the facility to prevent the virus from being introduced from the outside world. Still, 77% of staff surveyed by the Inspector General's office at Tuscon Prison said they wanted more protective gear.

BOP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.