A couple of & # 39; dangerous & # 39; fugitives who escaped from Virginia prison could be in Pennsylvania, authorities say

A pair of inmates who escaped from a Virginia jail nearly a week ago were seen in recent days in southern Pennsylvania, officials said Saturday.

The U.S. Marshals Service has been searching for Jabar Taylor, 20, and Rashad Williams, 18, since they escaped from the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Chesterfield County on Monday.

"The danger posed by these fugitives and their flight should not be taken lightly by anyone," Nick E. Proffitt, the United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement. "The fugitives did everything possible to affect the leak, and they pose a significant threat to any law enforcement officer or member of the public who may encounter them."

According to officials, the couple was released from jail outside Richmond after assaulting a correctional officer.

Williams and Taylor fled through a hole cut in a perimeter fence, with an escape vehicle located outside the detention center.

The two are believed to have traveled north after the escape, where each has "important ties," according to the Marshals Service.

"They are believed to be together but may have separated," the agency said.

On Saturday, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said in a press release that both fugitives have been seen in the area. The couple stayed at a Homewood Suites hotel on Granite Run Drive in Lancaster earlier this week.

Surveillance footage also confirmed that the men were recently at a Turkey Hill store on Granite Run Drive and Manheim Pike in the city.

Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault, according to officials. He is described as 5 foot 9 inches, weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Williams, who was convicted of injuries and malicious robberies, describes himself as 5-foot-7 and approximately 140 pounds.

Authorities said the men have "known ties" to northern Virginia, Washington, DC, Maryland, Delaware, Philadelphia, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina.

According to WHTM-TV, three people have been arrested in connection with their escape, including a relative of Williams and two employees at the correctional facility where they were being held.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $ 5,000 each for information leading to the arrest of the fugitives.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332 or submit suggestions online.