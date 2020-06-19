A crossroads in Tulsa: how Trump plans to change his losing campaign

It was clear that a reboot was in order.

But as dire as things seemed, there was also a sense of cold confidence that permeated the meeting, according to two people who were aware of the discussion. With a hint of black humor, strategist David Bossie joked that at this point in 2016, Trump had not even fired then-campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. In other words, there was plenty of time for a change.

On Saturday, that new message will launch in full in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the president will hold his first rally in more than three months. The campaign has described the event as a great extravagance. Local officials and campaign aides claim that more than 1 million people applied for tickets and that 100,000 people are expected to show up at the BOK Arena in Tulsa, which has a capacity of just 20,000.

According to interviews with 15 Republicans, both inside and outside the campaign, Trump himself is pushing the strategy of convincing Americans that it is time to end the blockades and get the country moving again.

For true believers among Trump's team of advisers, Tulsa is seen as a panacea to the current problems of the campaign, an opportunity for the President to model a return to normality and reposition himself as the sole and future savior of the economy. from the USA USA

"The rally is a great signal to the rest of the country that it is time to get things moving again," said Tim Murtaugh, director of campaign communications for Trump. "Americans will now see the contrast between the president's record of achievement and the story of failure that Biden brings to the table."

But for many Republicans, the rally is a sign of despair and simply provides a temporary distraction from a litany of bad news. The intense focus the campaign has put on holding a rally in a deep red state illustrates what some Republicans outside the campaign are concerned about not recognizing the real problem the president is in.

The event undoubtedly marks a turning point for Trump's reelection effort. In a matter of months, what appeared to be a solid case for a second term has evaporated. The coronavirus has turned its greatest strength, a booming economy, into the worst recession in more than a generation.

Although the political landscape has changed dramatically, many Republicans fear that the campaign has not changed along with it. Some strategists associated with the campaign tell CNN that they are frustrated that the new focus on "renewal" and "reconstruction" is no clearer, given that the Trump team has had months to get used to the new political environment.

Meanwhile, poll after poll shows Trump's approval numbers are falling, even in trustworthy red states. The Trump campaign has had to spend millions of dollars in states he shouldn't worry about, like Ohio and Iowa. And recent polls show him losing to Biden on crucial battlefields in Pennsylvania and Michigan, which Trump won in 2016. There is a constant fear among some Republicans that Trump's path to an Electoral College victory has slowed considerably in recent months and that the Oklahoma rally will do nothing to change that.

But attendees say Tulsa is about something much more important: giving Trump the flattery he craves and revitalizing him after weeks of wallowing in falling poll numbers and critical media coverage.

"I guarantee that after Saturday, if all goes well, you will be in a better mood," said a Trump political adviser. "He believes he needs to be fighting and he feeds off the energy of the crowds."

The way to follow

Aides tell CNN that the Tulsa rally is the first opportunity to test their much-vaunted campaign. With an impressive war chest and years of data gathered from the president's most loyal supporters who attended his rallies, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale and his team are preparing to deploy those tools to bring every voter out of Trump to the polls.

According to a Trump aide, Parscale has told people around him that the campaign has already identified two-thirds of the voters they need to win. Parscale remains close to Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to the President, who wields considerable power over the campaign. But recently, as his poll numbers declined, Trump lashed out at Parscale, as reported by CNN in April.

A Trump political adviser said the move last month to elevate former White House assistant Bill Stepien to deputy campaign manager was designed to isolate Parscale from criticism. It also aims to ensure that "if we ever get to a point where Brad has to go," the campaign will have a natural successor who is loyal to Kushner, the adviser said.

Regardless of who is running the campaign, numerous Republicans who spoke to CNN expressed concern that Trump's narrow path to re-election largely depends on developments beyond his control, such as increased economic confidence and avoiding an increase in cases of coronavirus. Hardly anything that happened in the past month has been a boon to Trump, especially the protests that stemmed from the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Instead of tackling these problems head-on, the president's apparent strategy has been to almost wish for them to leave. The White House has downplayed the recent surge in coronavirus cases, and Trump's response to racial unrest in the country has been, at best, diffuse and damaging at worst.

Attendees have recently encouraged Trump to stop talking about race and focus more on his job creation record. Few around him believe that Trump can rise to the occasion.

"We are beyond the point of appearing presidential," said one person involved in the campaign.

Still, while the Trump campaign may be faltering, it is far from wavering. A sitting president has countless advantages, and Trump has proven to be particularly resilient in the midst of an endless stream of controversy and crisis.

"Traditional political rules have never been applied to Donald Trump. We will see if they do this time," said a senior Iowa Republican official who speaks frequently to the president's team. "Not counting it would be bad practice for Democrats."

That point is clear within the Biden campaign, which launched its first national publicity effort on Friday in six battlefield states led by Trump. For now, Biden is on the offensive, but Biden's assistants are aware that the race is barely dawning.

Counting on a & # 39; Great American comeback & # 39;

Rather than forcing Trump to meet on the spot and unite the country, the campaign seeks to target two specific groups of voters: staunch, largely rural supporters who didn't come out mid-term to vote for Republicans and moderates e white suburban freelancers. those who approve of Trump's handling of the economy but are not sure to support him in November.

It is this second group that their team hopes will be a receptive audience for a broad and positive message about the country's reopening. Republican strategists who spoke to CNN say their research shows that voters consistently give Trump his best grades in the economy. Encouraged shortly thereafter by a better-than-expected jobs report for May, the campaign placed $ 10 million behind a new television ad promoting "the great American comeback." But that's a risky gamble for Trump, given that unemployment remains double-digit.

Scott Jennings, the former deputy political director of the White House under President George W. Bush, said Trump can still turn things around, especially if the economy recovers before November.

"The president has a chance to get out of a hole," said Jennings, a CNN contributor. "If he feels like he's presiding over an economic comeback, that's the issue that people trust him the most."

Perhaps most importantly, the mere appearance of the demonstration will be a central element of the president's tribal policy, us against them. While many of his critics have argued that holding a rally amid the pandemic is a public health risk, Trump may side with a rural and exurban base that has not faced the brunt of the economic consequences of a virus. that has affected cities. most difficult areas.

"You can argue that rural communities should not have responded to Covid the same way Manhattan did," said a Republican agent close to the White House. "That's why reopening is key. You can tell them that you pushed for it, that you were working for them."

It's an issue that Trump's broader team has been articulating. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway denounced Wednesday "Fox-embarrassing" Trump supporters on Fox News, contrasting with the way the media treats those who did not wear masks or social distance during the protests. after Floyd's death.

Marc Lotter, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, who now advises the campaign, launched it on patriotic terms.

"This is a country built on risk-taking and conquering," Lotter said in an interview last month with Spectrum News, a regional cable news network.

Trying to define Biden

A source of frustration among Trump's political team has been a lack of focus on Biden, which many in the president's orbit say is a weaker general election candidate than Hillary Clinton in 2016.

"It would be one thing if they could make this race about Biden. That's something Trump can do very effectively. But unfortunately this race has nothing to do with Biden, it's about Trump and that's why he's in problems, "said the Republican agent who works with the Trump team.

Part of that effort to change the focus includes fresh momentum from the Trump campaign for more presidential debates. Former New York City Mayor and Trump's confidant Rudy Giuliani was empowered by the campaign to deliver a speech to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential debates. This drive for more debate was first reported by Politico.

At one point the President considered boycotting the debates, but his thinking has changed. A person who speaks regularly with the president tells CNN that he is eager to debate with Biden because he believes the former vice president has missed a step and that he may seem energetic in comparison. Trump, who has just turned 74, is three and a half years younger than Biden, who will turn 78 in November.

Biden's absence from the campaign has helped the Democrat avoid scrutiny of his positions and his fitness for office. But some Republicans think it also left Biden undefined in the minds of some voters, despite his decades in public office.

"No one can give you anything about Joe Biden," said a Republican strategist. "He can be whatever we want to make of him."

But the president's campaign sees the possibility of defining Biden in his terms, especially in the weeks after he obtained the Democratic nomination when the country was concerned about the pandemic. That missed opportunity has prompted the Trump team to redouble its efforts to tag Biden with every unpopular vision or idea from the Democratic party as summer approaches.

On Friday, the Trump campaign launched a website called BarelyThereBiden.com that mocks the Democrat for his alleged "inconsistency."

"(Trump) is not the type of candidate who can afford to run an indefinite career," Jennings said. "He has to run against a defined opponent."