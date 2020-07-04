A cyclist helps stop a murder suspect by lending the wheels to an officer

On Tuesday, officers were searching an area in the city's Old Quarter Four where a fatal shooting occurred when they saw the suspect, according to a press release from the Atlanta Police Department.
Stephen Willard told CNN he was riding his bike home when he noticed the police chase.
"I'm going home from work … and the next thing I see is that APD officers are trotting towards me," Willard said. "The next thing I know is that one of the officers is waving his arms and points at me and says, 'Hey mom, let me borrow your bike!'
Willard got off the bike and handed it to the police officer.
The body camera video that police posted online captures the officer pedaling down the sideline and on city streets while keeping the suspect in sight. In the audio, it provides updates on the location of the suspect.
After a few minutes, the officer on the bike stops at Ponce City Market, a mixed-use development. Another officer is already arresting the suspect.
"We have it, we have it, we have it," says the cycling officer.
Meanwhile, Willard had called the police station and told the police where he was waiting. After 30 to 40 minutes, the officer returned with his bicycle.
"I was really excited to catch the guy and he thanked me quite a bit," Willard said. "I said, you are appreciated, even though the voices denounce it out loud, you are appreciated."
Willard and the officer separated.
"It was pretty good, and it made me feel good, and it worked out really well," Willard said. "The suspect was caught and I got my bike back in one piece."
Nicholas Fonsaca, 21, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with serious murder, according to police. He is charged in the shooting death of a 37-year-old man on Sunday, police said.
Fonsaca is being held at the Fulton County Jail and police told CNN that it is not known if he has an attorney at this time.
"We are proud of the work that our investigators did in this case and proud of the efforts made by our officers to pursue and arrest this dangerous suspect," Atlanta police said in a statement.
"In addition, we are grateful for the cyclist's help in lending us their bike. With the help of the community, we can make the city of Atlanta safer."