A cyclist helps stop a murder suspect by lending the wheels to an officer







On Tuesday, officers were searching an area in the city's Old Quarter Four where a fatal shooting occurred when they saw the suspect, according to a press release from the Atlanta Police Department.

The man immediately fled the area on a bicycle and rode to BeltLine, a popular multipurpose trail that runs through the city, according to the statement.

Stephen Willard told CNN he was riding his bike home when he noticed the police chase.

"I'm going home from work … and the next thing I see is that APD officers are trotting towards me," Willard said. "The next thing I know is that one of the officers is waving his arms and points at me and says, 'Hey mom, let me borrow your bike!'