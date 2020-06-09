A dangerous diesel fuel leak in the Arctic (opinion)

Nornickel, the parent company of the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company, which operates the station, said the accident could have been the result of the foundation of the storage tank sinking due to the thawing of permafrost, the Russian state news agency TASS reported.

As an oil spill scientist, I see unique dangers in the Arctic. This spill is a warning of a precarious future for which we are not prepared.

Every time I hear about an oil spill, I immediately ask two questions: What type of oil spill and where did it spill? Crude oil, the type spilled in the Exxon Valdez (1989) and Deepwater Horizon (2010) disasters, is thicker and stickier, but that also makes it visually obvious and easier to track and clean.

Crude oil spills can be cornered with the help of barriers (large, floating barriers) and skimmed with equipment that physically removes the oil from the water. Objects covered in crude oil along the coasts can be cleaned.

Diesel oil, which was spilled in the Arctic disaster, is less viscous and more difficult to contain and recover. Once the oil is in the water, plants and animals will find themselves wrapped in a layer of powerful hydrocarbons. Pound for pound in the short term, diesel fuel is significantly more lethal than crude oil and can cause more lasting damage.

Then there is the "where" part of my first question. With oil spills, it's all about location. Among the worst places for a diesel spill to occur is a closed body of water, such as a river or slow-flowing inlet. I have studied three of those spills.

In September 1969, a barge ran aground in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, spilling diesel and causing massive deaths of marine life and swamp grass in bays that are similar to those found along the Arctic coast.

Residents still refer to the "Silent Fall" that followed the bird lifelessness in the area that season. It took up to five years for the marsh grasses to regrow, and 50 years later, the herbs, crabs, and mussels in the area still show detrimental impacts from the spill.

While a total volume of approximately 5 million gallons pales compared to the 11 and 168 million gallons released by the Exxon Valdez and Deepwater Horizon disasters, respectively, the "what" and "where" of the spill will lead to an amount much higher relative damage

Despite its similarities to Cape Cod, the Arctic is uncharted territory for oil spill responders. Unlike the coasts here or in the Gulf of Mexico, we have not mapped the seabed of the Arctic Ocean nor have we tracked the currents in detail. Its climate is harder, especially in winter. We also don't know that much about its fragile and intricate ecosystem.

On top of all that, the vast and remote Arctic has unique logistical problems. It has limited ports, roads, and airports, available to bring equipment, supplies, response personnel, and scientists, and few places to house and feed people who come to help. On Friday, TASS reported, the first stage of the cleanup operation was completed.

The Deepwater Horizon spill was a big challenge, but the established infrastructure and easy access in the Gulf of Mexico were critical to the cleanup effort. Little infrastructure of this type exists in the Arctic.

All of these things mean that we have a great learning curve ahead and little time to navigate. The Ambarnaya River region in Siberia will have to settle for what responders can handle quickly and eventually run. But this will almost certainly not be the last spill we have news of in the Arctic.

Higher temperatures mean that there will soon be more ship traffic on the north pass between Europe and Asia, ships powered by diesel and other refined fuels. Warmer temperatures also mean more thawing of permafrost, causing soils to move and collapse and putting infrastructure, like the Russian fuel tank, increasingly at risk.

The world is full of dangers that we could have been and should have been more prepared for. To that list, we need to add the Arctic's vulnerability to oil spills. We need the foresight, the will and the investment to develop strategies and policies to minimize the costs and impacts of future spills, to prepare effective responses now to the inevitable oil spills in the Arctic, and not to react in vain to them after they happen.