A day after the Congress grill, the big tech stocks total $ 250 billion

A day after their leaders faced five hours of questioning in Congress over allegations that their power and influence are out of control, four of the largest American tech companies saw their combined market value rise by $ 250 billion thanks to gains that shocked even Wall Street.

Shares in Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. were based on already steamy rallies after each reported earnings or revenue that crushed analyst estimates. Combined, the companies increased sales of $ 200 billion in the three months ended June, with Amazon reporting a record quarter.

The gains served as further evidence for frantic stock investors that the companies' automated and algorithmically optimized companies are not only resisting but thriving on the coronavirus pandemic. Politically, they could reinforce suspicions that growth in US technology providers has been derailed. Businesses are booming, while Old Economy industries like retail and automobile manufacturing falter, pushing dozens of companies into insolvency and costing millions of Americans their jobs.

"I will tell you this, it is good that these tech giants made their hearings yesterday and not tomorrow given all these results," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told Bloomberg Television.

Combined, Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook boast a market capitalization of over $ 5 trillion, about a fifth of the entire S&P 500. While average S&P 500 shares still fell 7% in 2020, an index Fang's stock rose 34%.

CEOs were forced to fend off sometimes dazzling criticism from lawmakers who said they were abusing monopoly power to expand influence. Amazon's Jeff Bezos was questioned about his company's treatment of small merchants using Amazon's online marketplace, while Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, was faced with questions about whether his Google unit exploited its dominant position. in publicity.

"These companies as they exist today have monopoly power," said Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who is leading a year-long House investigation into the companies. "Some need to be divided, all must be heavily regulated."

In written testimony and responses, CEOs told Congress that competition is thriving across the tech industry and that consumers are benefiting.