A decision has been made on additional charges in the George Floyd case

One of the officials said state attorney general Keith Ellison will make a significant announcement in the case earlier this afternoon. Officials did not reveal what the decision was.

Three former officers can be seen on video above Floyd during his murder on May 25. Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. .

Former officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung, who helped contain Floyd, and a fourth former officer, Tou Thao, who was close to the others, have yet to be charged.

Two autopsies by Floyd determined that he killed by homicide . The Minneapolis police chief fired the officers and said they were "complicit" in Floyd's death, and Floyd's family and protesters have called for all officers to be arrested and convicted of the murder.