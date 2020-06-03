A decision has been made on the additional charges in the Floyd case.

On June 1, President Donald Trump returns to the White House after taking photos in front of the Saint John Patrick Semansky / AP Episcopal Church.

President Trump said Wednesday that his decision to visit the Episcopal Church of San Juan has been widely praised by religious leaders.

White House faces ongoing consequences of events Monday night, where peaceful protesters were dispersed with tear gas and rubber bullets before the curfew so that Trump could participate in a photo opportunity with a Bible outside the church, which suffered a fire during the protests over the weekend. The measure has been widely criticized by clergy.

When asked about his response to criticism from the Rev. James Martin, a Jesuit priest, who called it a "photo opportunity," Trump said, "my answer is simple: Most religious leaders loved it." He cited praise from political allies Franklin Graham and Robert Jeffress and blamed rivals and protesters.

"It's just the other side that didn't like, you know, the opposition: the opposition party, as the expression puts it. They burned down the church the day before, I heard how nice and wonderful the protesters were there. Really? So why did they burn down the church the day before? He asked.

Trump also claimed that he was unaware of the tactics used to clean up the park before his visit, despite the press widely reporting that the explosions could be heard from his address in the Rose Garden.

"When I said go to church, I didn't know, protesters or not, no one tells me that. They say, 'Yes, sir, we will go to church," he said, claiming that the police in the area "did not use tear gas," he said. which is false, according to its own CDC.

Trump said "many religious leaders loved it" when he raised the Bible.

"I held a Bible. I think that's good, not bad, "he said.