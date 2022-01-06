What is the story about ?

Rose is love story about the relationship between Rose and her significant other. It details their ups and downs throughout their time together. You will be taken on an emotional roller coaster as you read through this heart-wrenching story of two people who truly loved each other, but not in the way that they should have. It all started when they met. They hit it off right away and were quickly inseparable. They did everything together and loved being around each other. There was just something about them that made them perfect for each other. However, their love was not meant to be. Though they tried to make it work, things eventually fell apart. It’s a story that will break your heart, but it is one that needs to be told.

Who are the characters ?

The characters in this story are Rose and her former lover. Rose and her former lover were very close, but eventually their love faded. Though they tried to make it work, things fell apart and they ended up breaking up. It was a heart-wrenching decision for both of them, but ultimately it was the right thing to do. They may have loved each other, but they were not meant to be together.

Did the movie win any awards ?

The movie did not win any awards, but it was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes. The movie was also nominated for six César Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress. However, it only won one award, for Best Cinematography.

Why did their love fade?

There are many reasons why Rose and her former lover’s love faded. One of the main reasons was that they grew apart over time. They no longer had the same interests or shared the same values. Additionally, they had different ideas about what a relationship should look like. The differences in their expectations were a major source of conflict for the couple, and eventually they broke up because it was not working anymore.

ROSE – A LOVE STORY is a truly astonishing film.



Equally astonishingly, it currently has no UK distributor.



So catch it tonight or as soon as you can on @BFI Player in the @BFI London Film Festival (link in review):https://t.co/6OVuhHRmvI@londoncritics — Jeremy Clarke (@ukjeremyclarke) October 14, 2020

Did they try to make it work?

Rose and her former lover did try to continue their relationship after breaking up, but ultimately realized that things had changed too much between them. They were no longer compatible, and there was nothing to do but go their separate ways.

What message does this provide to others ?

The lesson that can be learned from Rose’s story is simple: if a relationship does not work anymore, it does not matter how much you love your partner. You have to face reality and accept the fact that things are over between the two of you.

Which is one of the favourite scene in the movie ?

One of the best scenes in this movie is when Rose and her former lover have dinner together. Two people who are no longer a couple can still be civil with each other if they want to, so it’s nice to see them acting friendly towards one another even though their relationship has ended.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do critics have to say about this film ?

Critics have praised the film for its realistic portrayal of a relationship breaking down. It is often hard to see the signs that a relationship is in trouble, but this movie does a great job of showing how things can gradually fall apart. Some people might find the ending depressing, but it’s important to remember that not all relationships can be saved. People can’t always work out their problems, and sometimes it’s necessary to walk away in order to be happy.

Is it worth watching ?

Absolutely. Rose is a great film that will make you think about relationships in a new way. It’s sad, but also hopeful, and it’s definitely worth watching. If you’re looking for a movie that will make you feel all the emotions, then Rose is the one for you.