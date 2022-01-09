What is the plot of the story ?

The show will follow Picard’s journey as he comes to terms with a new, dangerous world. He’ll be joined by some familiar faces including Data (Brent Spiner), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton) and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). The trailers have been shrouded in secrecy, but we do know that the show will explore the aftermath of the cyber-attacks that took place in Star Trek: Discovery. We also know that Picard, while changed by his experiences, will still be the man we remember him to be. He is no longer a Starfleet captain but it seems he has found himself in another leadership role. The show will explore how our actions impact others and affect those around us. It’s been 15 years since Star Trek: Nemesis hit theaters . That movie was the last time we saw Captain Picard on screen and it’s clear that much has changed since then, including Patrick Stewart himself. Even though he looks like an older version of Jean Luc-Picard I’m interested to see how his experiences have impacted him both mentally and physically over the past two decades.

What did we see in the trailers?

We saw a lot of different things in the trailers, from Picard’s dog to a mysterious woman who seems to be able to control minds. However, the most interesting thing was probably the appearance of the Romulans. They are set up as the main villains of this series, which is interesting because they have not been seen in Star Trek since Nemesis.

Did the series win any awards ?

No, the series has been met with mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. Although it’s not a huge success in terms of award nominations or wins, this is one show that you need to watch if you are interested in Star Trek at all!

Who is there in the cast ?

The cast is full of amazing actors, including Sir Patrick Stewart himself. Other cast members include Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora and Isa Briones. I’m really looking forward to seeing all these talented people work together on this new show.

What can we expect?

I think we can expect a lot of great things from this show. First of all, the cast is amazing. Secondly, it will be interesting to see how the Romulans are portrayed and what their role in the story will be. Finally, I have a feeling that this series will be very emotional and powerful. The show also stars Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora and Isa Briones. It has been praised by the show’s creator, Alex Kurtzman.

'Star Trek: Picard' producer Alex Kurtzman is open to including 'Next Generation' guest stars, but not to 'just throw in cameos… there would have to be an incredibly specific story reason'



(via @EW | https://t.co/yLIiIRKh1m) pic.twitter.com/5NRhybQX3J — Fandom (@getFANDOM) July 18, 2019

What difficulties do they face ?

One of the difficulties that they face is how to portray the Romulans. They want to make sure that they get it right and don’t offend anyone. Another difficulty is getting the emotions across correctly. It’s going to be a very emotional show, so they need to make sure that it comes across that way on screen.

What are people saying about it?

People are already praising the show. Alex Kurtzman, the creator of the series, has said that it is going to be “emotional and powerful”. People are excited to see how well this new series turns out.

Which is the best episode in this season ?

So far, the best episode in this season is “The End in the beginning “. It has everything that you would want in a Star Trek episode. Action, drama, and even a little bit of humor. It’s definitely worth watching. There are ten episodes in season one.

Is the series worth watching ?

If you are a fan of Star Trek, then this show is definitely worth watching. It’s one of the best shows that they have ever made in my opinion and it would be a crime to miss out on it!