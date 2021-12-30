No one is quite sure what to expect from the upcoming season of The Handmaid’s Tale. It was announced that actress Yvonne Strahovski would be joining Rita and Serena but her character has not been revealed yet. We are all wondering if this will make for a more intense.

Will the show stick to the book ?

There is also the question of how closely the show will stick to the book. The Handmaid's Tale has deviated from Margaret Atwood's work in previous seasons, so it will be interesting to see if they continue that trend. I for one am hoping that we get more backstory on Serena Joy and her rise to power. I think that would be really interesting to see.

How many episodes are there in season 5?

There are ten episodes in season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. The Handmaid’s Tale season five will be released on Hulu

Who will be in it?

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne. Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine. Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence. Samira Wiley as Moira.

What do you think of The Handmaid’s Tale Season five?

I thought it was really interesting and I’m excited to see where things go next year! It’s going to be intense. There are five seasons of The Handmaid’s tale. They will release season six next year, so there is only one more season to go! I’m sad that it’s ending but excited for what they have in store.

Fred's day of reckoning has come. Who's next? pic.twitter.com/KFceoqNZgt — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) August 3, 2021

What do you think about Serena Joy and her rise to power?

I think it’s really interesting! I’m interested to see how she will play into the future of Gilead. She is definitely one character that you can never tell what her motives are, so it makes for some intense episodes.

What do you think about June and Nick’s relationship?

I’m not sure if they are going to get back together but I do ship them! Their relationship is so complicated and intense, I can’t help but be interested in it.

What do you think about the ending of Season Four?

I thought it was really interesting! Obviously, there were a lot of unanswered questions but I’m excited to see where the story goes. I feel like there is going to be a lot of tension in Season Five because of what happened at the end of Season Four.

Do you have any predictions for Season Five?

I think that Serena Joy is going to try and take June down since she is now working with the resistance. I also think that we are going to see more of Luke and Moira since they were both pretty absent in Season Four.

What are you most looking forward to in Season Five?

I’m really interested in seeing how the characters deal with the aftermath of what happened at the end of Season Four. I’m also curious about whether or not Nick is going to be able to help June and the baby. So far, Handmaid’s Tale Season Five is living up to the hype. The tension in Season Five is palpable because of what happened at the end of Season Four. The characters are all in new positions, and there are a lot of different plotlines that are starting to intersect. I’m curious to see how everything plays out.