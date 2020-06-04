A Deep Yet Dry Sports Sim

Although many different sports have translated well into video games, cycling might not be the first that occurs to you. While the Tony Hawk Pro SkaterIn the extreme sports craze he saw a lot of imitators in the BMX space, the more traditional cycling has not always been successful. One series that has managed to forge a solid space is that of Professional cycling manager.

Developed by Cyanide, a study also known for its Warhammer video game adaptations, Pro Cycling Manager 2020 is another extremely comprehensive management simulator for the annual franchise. Players will need to prepare to look at many spreadsheets, make calculated decisions about the team they choose, and slowly develop them into a cycling power. The 21 stages of the Tour de France are included, so players can try and claim victory on the world's most famous cycling stage.

From a gaming perspective, Pro Cycling Manager 2020 Play as those who are experts in sports simulation games. It has many similarities with Football coachincluding tabs packed with data to sift through and options to do. Of course, the game is well suited to cycling rather than the beautiful game, but its overall structure remains the same.

In terms of managing individual breeds, Pro Cycling Manager 2020 Attaches great importance to endurance and endurance. Making sure the team drivers stay on course is extremely important and, above all, perhaps the most important factor when handling the minutiae of a race. The player can control whether his runners hold the position or move on, and choosing the right time for the runners to advance is equivalent to success.

This falls within the visually most attractive aspect of Pro Cycling Manager 2020, where the player can load a 3D approach to the race. It's a nice break from reducing numbers, though these stages can take a long time to load and understandably can take a long time to get through. If players feel less engaged, they can simulate stages, but this takes away a sizable chunk of real sport management, even if it's not as exciting as direct control of a fast two-wheeler.

Pro Cycling Manager 2020 it is much more than individual career management, particularly within the game's career mode that takes up most of the game. Players should be vigilant to the entire team, rather than making sure the performance on the roads is up to par.

Part of this is creating a strong youth program to attract new and young runners. Players can explore and develop new talents, in addition to putting pressure on riders already in their books to reach their potential. This could be by taking them to training camps, to ensure that the races themselves run smoothly.

An even bigger aspect of broader management is being smarter from a business perspective. An important element here comes down to driving research and development to keep the team at the forefront of the field, as well as managing finances and equipment suppliers. Above all else, however, Pro Cycling Manager 2020 player tasks with sponsor management.

Outside of actual racing, sponsor management is perhaps the game's biggest challenge, particularly since the player's performance on the road plays with how happy the sponsors are. Sponsors could request that the team perform well in specific races, and even hire popular riders or riders from a specific country to meet their demands. It's a lot to juggle, but it adds a sense of complexity and immersion that other games have tried to match in interesting ways.

Overall, it's a pretty engaging experience, albeit a bit dry indeed. The big question for Pro Cycling Manager 2020 It is whether it will be open to people who are not cycling enthusiasts, but the game is unlikely to have that kind of overall appeal. Those who are fans of good weather cycling may have a hard time, but someone with a decent enough knowledge of professional cycling should be able to get on board without a hitch.

Pro Cycling Manager 2020 Launches July 4th for PC. Screen Rant received a PC download code for the purposes of this review.

Our rating: 3.5 of 5 (Very good)

