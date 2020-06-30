A delusional and dangerous Trump is damaging the security of the United States (opinion)





None of this can surprise anyone who has heeded Trump's mandate, or even anyone who has heard the president speak. But it is more disturbing evidence that this president, along with his facilitators in the White House and the Republican Party, represents a direct threat to American interests and the future of our country.

Drawing on multiple sources who have overheard the president's conversations with foreign leaders, Bernstein paints a picture of an impulsive and delusional thug, a man so out of reach and deranged from reality that he passes phone calls with autocratic leaders like Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey or Russian Vladimir Putin exaggerates his own achievements and allows those smarter than him to gain a strategic advantage.

Rather, it is patronizing and intimidating with America's allies, particularly those nations led (at the time of these calls) by women, such as Theresa May of Great Britain and Angela Merkel of Germany. According to Bernstein's sources, it has tempered the power of the United States while emboldening and empowering Russia. He is so happy to speak to Erdogan that Trump even hears calls from the Turkish strongman from the golf course.

According to Bernstein's sources, it was the conversations with Erdogan, a serial human rights abuser who nullified dissent and impartial reports about his regime, that shaped Trump's decision-making in Syria, "including the directive from the President to remove US forces from the country, which then allowed Turkey to attack Kurds who had helped the United States fight ISIS and weakened NATO's role in the conflict, "writes Bernstein.