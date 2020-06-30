A delusional and dangerous Trump is damaging the security of the United States (opinion)

None of this can surprise anyone who has heeded Trump's mandate, or even anyone who has heard the president speak. But it is more disturbing evidence that this president, along with his facilitators in the White House and the Republican Party, represents a direct threat to American interests and the future of our country.

Drawing on multiple sources who have overheard the president's conversations with foreign leaders, Bernstein paints a picture of an impulsive and delusional thug, a man so out of reach and deranged from reality that he passes phone calls with autocratic leaders like Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey or Russian Vladimir Putin exaggerates his own achievements and allows those smarter than him to gain a strategic advantage.

Rather, it is patronizing and intimidating with America's allies, particularly those nations led (at the time of these calls) by women, such as Theresa May of Great Britain and Angela Merkel of Germany. According to Bernstein's sources, it has tempered the power of the United States while emboldening and empowering Russia. He is so happy to speak to Erdogan that Trump even hears calls from the Turkish strongman from the golf course.

According to Bernstein's sources, it was the conversations with Erdogan, a serial human rights abuser who nullified dissent and impartial reports about his regime, that shaped Trump's decision-making in Syria, "including the directive from the President to remove US forces from the country, which then allowed Turkey to attack Kurds who had helped the United States fight ISIS and weakened NATO's role in the conflict, "writes Bernstein.

The question is, what happens now? While it's jarring to see all of these damning claims compiled in such a profound exposition, the claims themselves are mostly things we've heard before, or could have been inferred based on the president's public behavior (do we really think he is plus professional, consistent and thoughtful in private than in planned press conferences and prewritten speeches?).

During the 2016 election, we were in fact privy to a particularly memorable private conversation between Trump and Billy Bush, in which the now president bragged about grabbing women by their genitals. He has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than a dozen women. He has appointed fewer women than any president in the past decade (and possibly less than any president in 20 years). Is anyone surprised that I aggressively mistreat the heads of state?
This has to be the worst of Trump's outrages
We have all seen the president take the podium and lie to the press and the public. We've seen him make up claims about the coronavirus pandemic seemingly on the spot, putting public health and life at risk for Americans. We have seen him fire those who investigate his alleged wrongdoings. It doesn't take much imagination, or anything else, to look honestly at what's in front of you, to see that this is a dangerously unfit man for the office he's in.
And yet we have seen their support between their base and the leadership of the Republican Party unchanged. Few current or former members of the administration have raised the alarm about the responsibility that this president really has, perhaps because they are anxious and, like John Bolton, apparently more interested in collecting a revealing book than walking around the country since the edge. Or perhaps they look at the Republicans in Congress and conclude that all this information is already obvious, and that the President's party has chosen to defend a clearly damaged and damaging man.
John Bolton betrayed his country

According to Bernstein, "a person familiar with almost all conversations with the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Canada, Australia and Western Europe cumulatively described the calls as 'abominations' so serious to the national security interests of States. States that if members of Congress listened to witnesses for actual conversations or read contemporary texts and notes, even many high-ranking Republican members could no longer maintain confidence in the President. " But why in the world would this be the conclusion, knowing what we do about ongoing Republican support for Trump even after impeachment hearings that highlight the President's incompetence and the option to stand before the country?

The sources in Bernstein's story have a clear choice before them: continue to prop up a man they know threatens the nation, or defend the future of this country and put his name and face behind the truth. If these high-level civil servants really believe that "even many high-ranking Republican members could no longer maintain trust in the President" if they knew the truth, then surely Republicans in Congress – and the rest of the country – deserve to know only that.

There is an election in four months. American voters and our elected officials must know the full story of this president's first term. And we need to hear it not from cowardly anonymous sources, but from the men and women who have witnessed these abominations. If those men and women are the patriots they think they are, they will and will speak before November.

