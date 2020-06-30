A delusional and dangerous Trump is damaging the security of the United States (opinion)

None of this can surprise anyone who has heeded Trump's mandate, or even anyone who has heard the president speak. But it is more disturbing evidence that this president, along with his facilitators in the White House and the Republican Party, represents a direct threat to American interests and the future of our country.
Drawing on multiple sources who have overheard the president's conversations with foreign leaders, Bernstein paints a picture of an impulsive and delusional thug, a man so out of reach and deranged from reality that he passes phone calls with autocratic leaders like Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey or Russian Vladimir Putin exaggerates his own achievements and allows those smarter than him to gain a strategic advantage.
Rather, it is patronizing and intimidating with America's allies, particularly those nations led (at the time of these calls) by women, such as Theresa May of Great Britain and Angela Merkel of Germany. According to Bernstein's sources, it has tempered the power of the United States while emboldening and empowering Russia. He is so happy to speak to Erdogan that Trump even hears calls from the Turkish strongman from the golf course.
The question is, what happens now? While it's jarring to see all of these damning claims compiled in such a profound exposition, the claims themselves are mostly things we've heard before, or could have been inferred based on the president's public behavior (do we really think he is plus professional, consistent and thoughtful in private than in planned press conferences and prewritten speeches?).
According to Bernstein, "a person familiar with almost all conversations with the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Canada, Australia and Western Europe cumulatively described the calls as 'abominations' so serious to the national security interests of States. States that if members of Congress listened to witnesses for actual conversations or read contemporary texts and notes, even many high-ranking Republican members could no longer maintain confidence in the President. " But why in the world would this be the conclusion, knowing what we do about ongoing Republican support for Trump even after impeachment hearings that highlight the President's incompetence and the option to stand before the country?
The sources in Bernstein's story have a clear choice before them: continue to prop up a man they know threatens the nation, or defend the future of this country and put his name and face behind the truth. If these high-level civil servants really believe that "even many high-ranking Republican members could no longer maintain trust in the President" if they knew the truth, then surely Republicans in Congress – and the rest of the country – deserve to know only that.
There is an election in four months. American voters and our elected officials must know the full story of this president's first term. And we need to hear it not from cowardly anonymous sources, but from the men and women who have witnessed these abominations. If those men and women are the patriots they think they are, they will and will speak before November.