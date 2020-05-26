a Devil deep enough • newsdio

Minecraft is famous for its creative mode, the option that offers an endless supply of digital Lego for you to play. It is the place where people build replicas of their universities or the Sistine Chapel or that great tower of the Lord of the Rings. But for me Minecraft has always been about its survival offer. There, the blocks I build with are the ones I pulled out of the ground myself, while I have to fight the monsters and eat baked potatoes to keep going.

Minecraft dungeons review Developer: Mojang / Double Eleven

Mojang / Double Eleven Editor: Microsoft

Microsoft Platform: Reviewed on Xbox One

Reviewed on Xbox One Availability: Now available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Switch

Minecraft has always been an RPG, is what I'm trying to say. And while Minecraft Dungeons may sound like an unlikely concept, a more accessible Devil with Creepers ends up feeling a natural extension of the formula. Minecraft is defined by its game cycle of searching underground for resources and then returning to the surface to build. The levels of the dungeons simply distribute their prizes in exchange for defeating the enemies of Minecraft, instead of being asked to remove precious stones from the walls.

From start to finish, Dungeons is not a long game. It houses nine biomes, each of which has a level based on a particular theme, with a couple of largely secret areas. Contrary to their name, most of these biomes are not actually dungeons, but ruined villages or desert plains, swamps, canyons, castles, and pastures. Each one has a particular trick, like the Redstone mines, which is intertwined with fast mine tracks that continually intersect your way like tinsel by a Christmas tree. It is bad news for you if you get in the way when a mine truck arrives, or good news if you have brought enemies to your path instead. It's also the first place where you come across the massive Redstone Golem, one of the game's most punishing mini bosses, who will throw you into the closest lava pond if you just look in his direction.

Enemies are taken from a family group at first, so it acts as a convenient shorthand for how to handle them when they attack you en masse. Everyone knows what a Creeper does when it gets too close, or that the skeletons prefer to attack from range via firing arrows. Enchanters upgrade nearby allies, so you'll want to get rid of them first, while witches throw potions with pools of poison. Dungeons is at its best when it launches at you a dozen or more of these enemies at once in a cultivated mix, often in tight areas where maneuverability is low and you must juggle skills and movement to deal with new waves of problems on the go.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HXbyJspc5k (/ embed) To view this content, enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

How you do this is up to you and any friends you have brought along for the trip (there is support for four players locally or online). Dungeons has a scalable difficulty system that adjusts to cater to more players and encourages replay. But it will also block lower difficulty levels, which are now too easy for your power level. It's generous because it gives all characters three free revives per level (and retains boss damage if everyone cleans up during a big encounter), but their areas often last a long time … Speaking from experience, it's very easy to lose A life or two while you spend half an hour cleaning each chest and exploring every corner, half an hour that you will then have to repeat from scratch if you fall to the final boss of that level, simply because you have not given yourself space to try and strategize.

Dungeons don't have a permanent class system or skill tree, though you can level multiple characters if you choose to. Instead, it has weapons and armor with a limited number of perks to choose from and upgrade, plus three game-modifying artifact slots. These items are the closest thing to the class traits Dungeons grants, though they are all interchangeable at any point, even mid-level if you can find a quiet place to open your inventory. Some artifacts are simple, like an explosive firework arrow or a barrier you can summon that blocks incoming projectiles. But some are wonderfully elaborate, like the Harvester artifact that sucks the souls of all fallen enemies to fill an energy meter, which can then explode within a wide radius.

I changed my play style several times in my first jog through the Dungeons biome map. Initially I started rather cautiously, focusing on ranged abilities that matched my caving armor and gave me a vicious bat. But as the levels progressed, I found myself getting more and more stuck in the middle of the fights, which is where I found that the Harvester artifact slowly became an essential part of my character's build. Using a melee weapon and armor that enhanced soul acquisition, I could run to the center of an enemy party and detonate myself, and immediately reap the enemies I had just killed, filling my soul gauge to go back . This worked very well, until the enemies got even tougher, and I opted for an intermediate approach, one with the soul mechanic to clear the crowd, but also a group of fire arrows that deal damage over time to allow myself keep some distance.

Finish the game campaign, and you'll unlock the first of two more difficult difficulty modes, each with its own selection of slick enemies and rarer loot to further customize your playstyle. Apparently there is a way to summon an Iron Golem pet. I would like to find the artifact or armor that allows me to do that. I've already found myself rerunning several of the missions just for a little more XP and to pick up some of their potential rewards that I haven't figured out yet. Dungeon's procedure generation system works well: each run feels different enough in terms of design, with mini-bosses dotted at random points like surprises, and each biome feels different.

The final tier of the Fiery Forge probably offers its outstanding visual palette: a mix of crisp white snow on the slopes of a lava-filled mountain reminiscent of Tolkien's Moria. Inside the mountain, the areas open to the sky allow the flakes to fall into the heat haze of the caverns below. Dungeons may be a surprisingly pretty game, but it suffers a bit on the Xbox One dock. There are occasional interruptions in performance, a moment in each level when the game needs to stop and think about a particularly busy scene. I previously played a beta version of the game on PC that didn't have any similar issues. Hopefully this is something that can be smoothed out after launch.

After each trip to a combat zone, Dungeons returns you to a peaceful camp area. This non-combat hub allows you to practice your builds on target hay dummies, purchase and upgrade equipment, and explore a small area without fear of enemies. Dodging around here is a perfect little beanie for every adventure, similar to that feeling of returning to the surface after a long period underground in the original Minecraft. It is an area that, in the hands of any developer other than Mojang, I feel could have been lost. Instead, it completes a strong extension to the franchise and by far the most promising Minecraft spin-off released to date.