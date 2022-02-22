A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness is the first book in the All Souls Trilogy. A Discovery of Witches Season 3 was released on 7 January 2022. The novel tells the story of Diana Bishop, a historian, and witch who discovers a manuscript that reveals the existence of magic and vampires. A Discovery of Witches was met with critical acclaim and was named one of the best books of 2011 by The New York Times.

What is the “A Discovery of Witches” series about?

A Discovery of Witches is a supernatural romance novel by British author Deborah Harkness. It was published in 2011 and has since become an international bestseller with more than two million copies sold worldwide. A Discovery of Witches Season three will pick up where season two left off, with Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew de Clermont (Matthew Goode) struggling to come to terms with the revelation that their son, Nathan, is destined for great things — or perhaps even greater evils.

Palmer talked at length with Collider about her satisfaction with how the final season turned out, what it was like wrapping the series, shooting the dance scene at the end of the last episode, pulling one last prank, and how the villains finally got what they deserved. She also spoke about what she hopes to accomplish next in her career.

Palmer talked about the ending

Palmer said the way the season turned out really captured what we needed. I think Deb Harkness did an excellent job of walking us through everything and making sure that everything made sense, even if it sometimes felt like she was leading from behind-the-scenes all along!

When I knew that everything had been run past her, and if there was something my team needed to include in the final product- Deb would’ve put up her hand. So for safety’s sake (because who knows what can happen?), we felt really good about it!

Palmer talks about the series wrap up

The last day on set for this movie was really anti-climactic, to be honest, the last official day on set was when Sarah kills Knox Palmer said. We were at the hanger, and it was freezing cold. I’ve never felt anything like that before in my entire life.

When they said it was time to wrap up, everyone started clapping and hugging because we knew that most of our crew would be leaving soon. Then, we had a small little breakout crew for one extra day. The following week with just Matthew [Goode] and a couple of other people. The wrap-up started with a goodbye and everyone had some drinks. Then they took photos, said their goodbyes again to old friends for three years we’ve known each other in this crew member’s life – it was really emotional!

The very last thing I filmed was meeting my friend in front of the university, where we run up to each other and I say, “Oh my God, it’s so good to see you,” and then Matthew comes in and is a little chilly, and suspicious about my relationship.

Who is in the cast?

The movie stars Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop, Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont, Edward Bluemel as Marcus Whitmore, Louise Brealey as Gillian Chamberlain, Malin Buska as Satu Järvinen, Aiysha Hart as Miriam Shephard, Owen Teale as Peter Knox, Alex Kingston as Sarah Bishop, and Valarie Pettiford as Emily Mather among various others.

Why you should watch A Discovery of Witches?

A Discovery of Witches is an awesome fantasy series that is sure to get glued to your seats. The first series of Rotten Tomatoes has an impressive 94% positive reviews, with a 7/10 average rating from 33 critics. According to the website, “A Discovery of Witches is a grounded fantasy that makes use of the chemistry between its two star-crossed leads to create an intriguing trip into the realm of magic.”

When looking at the second series of reviews, Rotten Tomatoes collected 21 critical reviews and identified 81% as positive. The average rating was 6.8/10. So, if you have not watched the series go watch it now. The series is sure to grab your attention and interest. Go now and start binge-watching the series.