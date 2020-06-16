A dispatcher and two people who called 911 expressed concern about the use of force by officers in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd finally died after ex-officer Derek Chauvin's knee was pressed to his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds on May 25.

Chauvin has been fired and charged with second degree murder. Three other officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

The dispatch calls that day seemed to share the same level of distress. A concerned dispatcher watching the fatal incident on surveillance cameras felt that a supervisor needed to be alerted to the use of force by officers.

"You can call me a snitch if you want, but we have the cameras ready for the 320 call … I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something from the back of the squad, and they all sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't told me anything yet, "the dispatcher was heard saying on the audio call.