A dispatcher and two people who called 911 expressed concern about the use of force by officers in the death of George Floyd.

Floyd finally died after ex-officer Derek Chauvin's knee was pressed to his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds on May 25.

Chauvin has been fired and charged with second degree murder. Three other officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

The dispatch calls that day seemed to share the same level of distress. A concerned dispatcher watching the fatal incident on surveillance cameras felt that a supervisor needed to be alerted to the use of force by officers.

"You can call me a snitch if you want, but we have the cameras ready for the 320 call … I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something from the back of the squad, and they all sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't told me anything yet, "the dispatcher was heard saying on the audio call.

The Minneapolis City Council takes another step for & # 39; end the current police system & # 39;

The Minneapolis police also released two 911 transcripts on May 25. One was from an unidentified off-duty firefighter who witnessed Floyd's death.

"I literally saw the police officers not take the pulse and do nothing to save a man, and I am the first to respond, and I literally have it on the video camera … I was just walking, so, this friend, this, they killed him, "the firefighter told dispatchers.

The other caller was also not identified and mentioned how an officer "practically killed this guy who was not resisting arrest." The caller then asked to speak to a supervisor in Minneapolis' third constituency.

Floyd was buried in Houston on June 9. Actor Jamie Foxx was in the audience and R&B artist Ne-Yo performed "Boy So II to Good Goodbye to Yesterday" from Boyz II Men. Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather bears all the costs for Floyd's funeral.
Since Floyd's death, the Minneapolis City Council has been on a mission to restructure the city's police department. On Friday, the council unanimously approved a resolution stating that it will create a "new transformative model" of surveillance in the city. This resolution initiates a one-year process to create a new model of public safety.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Gregory Lemos, Aaron Cooper, Melissa Alonso and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.

