



Sports teams and athletes have been dealing with the safe way to start their seasons during a pandemic that has infected more than 4.3 million and killed nearly 150,000 across the country. Rolle suggests that the sport postpone or cancel the season to allow health professionals and officials to control the situation before people start playing or going to games again.

"I don't think it's safe to go back now," Rolle said. "I think the NFL should delay or cancel the sport this year to allow the wonderful women and men on the front line to really get ahead of this pandemic and make it safe for everyone to return to the sport."

Rolle recognized that soccer is part of the fabric of the United States and plays an important role in communities. "If the NFL wants to be part of the community, I think it should be responsible and think about what is really happening in the community right now. A pandemic occurs and infection rates and hospitalizations increase, EPP with high demand."