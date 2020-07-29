"I don't think it's safe to go back now," Rolle said. "I think the NFL should delay or cancel the sport this year to allow the wonderful women and men on the front line to really get ahead of this pandemic and make it safe for everyone to return to the sport."
Rolle recognized that soccer is part of the fabric of the United States and plays an important role in communities. "If the NFL wants to be part of the community, I think it should be responsible and think about what is really happening in the community right now. A pandemic occurs and infection rates and hospitalizations increase, EPP with high demand."
He told CNN that he wants to see the league "be a leader at the forefront and prioritize the safety of the players and the safety of their families."
To return to football safely, Rolle said, the Covid cases would need to see a dramatic decline in the country. He noted that while some states appear to have managed to control the virus, others are still considered critical points. And that doesn't make a safe return to the season, especially when players are forced to be in closed quarters as part of their daily practice and games.
"When you have states that are warm beds and players that come from these places, I think it's very difficult to say, 'I want social distance' in a sport that is inherently close," Rolle explained. There is a "need to be consistent in the dressing room and in the group and the tours together. It is very difficult," he added.
"It actually encourages being physical. It encourages you to fight with your hand on the line of scrimmage to face a player," Rolle explained. "And as a football player, if you're thinking of staying safe in the midst of a game that matters little, one step too slow, one step too late, that's the touchdown. That's a win versus a loss."
"Those players already put a lot of pressure on them and add the added burden of thinking that they will be safe and pass this virus on to families and loved ones," he said.