A dozen Texas bars temporarily lose alcohol permits for allegedly breaking coronavirus protocols

Currently, Texas requires that bars limit the capacity of their indoor customers to 50% and that customers have a social distance of at least 6 feet between groups. However, the commission found in a covert investigation called "Operation Safe Open" that a dozen bars were not enforcing the rules.

Videos and photos published by the commission On twitter show bars full of people during the weekend, apparently without social distancing.

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said in a statement. "We warn companies that TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."

Bars that have suspended their alcohol permits for 30 days include bars in Houston, Dallas, Austin and El Paso. Others include establishments in the cities of Seabrook, Fort Worth, Lubbock and McAllen.

If the bars violate protocols a second time, their license will be suspended for up to 60 days, the commission added.

9 Texas mayors want to demand masks in nearby public spaces
Texas, which was one of the first states to reopen, saw a record number of 4,430 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. Chris Van Deusen, a spokesman for the state Department of Health Services, attributed some of those cases to Texans gathered in bars and participating in other social activities, according to the Texas Tribune.
As of Monday afternoon, Texas has 112,944 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,191 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Melissa Alonso and Amanda Jackson of CNN contributed to this report.



