A dozen Texas bars temporarily lose alcohol permits for allegedly breaking coronavirus protocols

Currently, Texas requires that bars limit the capacity of their indoor customers to 50% and that customers have a social distance of at least 6 feet between groups. However, the commission found in a covert investigation called "Operation Safe Open" that a dozen bars were not enforcing the rules.

Videos and photos published by the commission On twitter show bars full of people during the weekend, apparently without social distancing.

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said in a statement. "We warn companies that TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."

Bars that have suspended their alcohol permits for 30 days include bars in Houston, Dallas, Austin and El Paso. Others include establishments in the cities of Seabrook, Fort Worth, Lubbock and McAllen.