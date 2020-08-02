A Dunkin 'employee was arrested after a police officer found spitting in his coffee

The Chicago-based soldier bought a large black coffee Thursday night and removed the lid to cool it when he discovered "a large, thick mucus that was later confirmed to be saliva," police said. .
Vincent J. Sessler, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and assault on a peace officer, according to the Illinois State Police.
CNN was unable to determine if Sessler has an attorney.
"This is outrageous and unpleasant. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their hearts and souls into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day," said ISP Director Brendan F Kelly in a statement.
"They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment. For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from sponsoring this location."
Immediately after the incident, the problem was investigated and Sessler was fired from his job, a Dunkin & # 39; spokesperson told CNN.
"The type of behavior they report to us is inconsistent with the brand's values," the spokesperson said. "Dunkin 'deeply appreciates the police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the franchise owner has contacted the officer directly to apologize for the experience."
Sessler is in custody in the Chicago Police Department's eighth district and the investigation is ongoing.