A Dunkin 'employee was arrested after a police officer found spitting in his coffee

The Chicago-based soldier bought a large black coffee Thursday night and removed the lid to cool it when he discovered "a large, thick mucus that was later confirmed to be saliva," police said. .

Vincent J. Sessler, 25, was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and assault on a peace officer, according to the Illinois State Police.

CNN was unable to determine if Sessler has an attorney.

"This is outrageous and unpleasant. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their hearts and souls into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day," said ISP Director Brendan F Kelly in a statement.