If the US does not meet the criteria the European Commission is considering, Member States could treat Americans as if they were people from Russia and Brazil, which would bring the US to an even more pariah state. Travelers from China, the nation where the pandemic began, probably would not be banned. Even if the US somehow manages to avoid a blanket ban, its arrival on that list is an acknowledgment of how bad the United States is and how it looks to the rest of the world.

How much better is Europe or China and how did they get there? Everyone made the tough decisions early, and even now they are prepared to act quickly and safely to deal with critical points that may arise and threaten the general welfare.

Take Germany. This week, after most of the country emerged from universal quarantine, the nation put the city of Gütersloh and its 103,000 people in a sudden shutdown after more than 1,550 workers at a meat-processing plant tested positive.

In contrast, when a similar outbreak occurred in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the state's governor, Kristi L. Noem, even resisted an order to stay home, suggesting she was simply following the example of President Donald Trump, believing that people not the government "can make the best decisions for their families."

While the decision to close a nation's borders is technically a matter for each country, as one EU diplomat told CNN: "The criteria will focus on the circulation of the virus" and that, in general, the European Commission in Brussels is seeking to keep travelers from countries "where the virus circulates most actively."

In fact, the virus has been circulating, largely uncontrolled, in many parts of the United States, as well as in Brazil and Russia, with little or no effort to control the spread or to maintain a consistent and effective campaign against it. On the contrary, it seems that so far, with a few scattered exceptions, most European nations have been led throughout this crisis by individuals who rule by informed example, accepting harsh truths and not ignorant dreams.

In France, my 43-year-old son has been wearing a mask every time he leaves his apartment in central Paris. The same goes for French President Emanuel Macron, who has made wearing face masks an act of national pride that has been recognized, even celebrated, around the world.

The contrasts with the US, where President Trump refuses to wear a mask in public and where many governors are reopening their states even in the face of the growing number of coronavirus cases, are striking. When Macron visited Pierre Ronsard Elementary School at the height of the pandemic in early May, he wore a dark blue mask adorned with the red, white, and blue of the French flag and which he proudly proclaimed had been made in France by clothing from point. Chanteclair (sale price $ 8.30) and who noted that it had been tested by the French Army.

So on Tuesday, figures from the World Health Organization showed that, when the United States recorded 27,575 new cases and 308 new deaths, France, a nation one-fifth the size, recorded just 325 new cases and 20 deaths.

It has also been revealed that China, whose citizens will seemingly be welcome in Europe, where Americans can be rejected, is willing, after some catastrophic early steps, to make difficult decisions: lock up in a strip of Beijing after checking in alone. 137 new infections in a few days.

President Trump's refusal to maintain a general closure, or even to wear a mask, has made an arrogant attitude toward the deadliest pandemic in a standard century in vast areas of the United States, even where the spread of the coronavirus is rampant. At the same time, Trump is the only national leader threatening to withdraw from the Geneva-based World Health Organization, the body directly charged with monitoring and developing a strategy to contain the pandemic.

None of this has been lost anywhere in Europe, among the general public and in the halls of the European Union, where decisions are made about which countries could be banned from entering the 27 member countries. Therefore, it is not surprising that the United States is being grouped with Russia and Brazil, both countries where the executive has been largely absent as a leader or criminally ignorant.

Again, the numbers tell the story here. According to WHO figures, Brazil has registered a total of 1,085,038 cases, second only to the United States with more than 2,268,000. Russia is in third place worldwide with just under 600,000.

Furthermore, the numbers in the United States, Brazil and Russia are growing faster than in any other country in the world.

However, the leaders of Russia and Brazil have shown equal disdain for the price that the coronavirus is bearing on their nation. Before the long-awaited national referendum on constitutional reforms on Thursday that would effectively make him president for life, Putin celebrated his efforts, which he told his people in a national speech on Tuesday, saved "tens of thousands of lives."

He then presided over a large military parade through Red Square to celebrate the defeat of Nazi Germany 75 years ago.

In Brazil, even worse. On Tuesday, the federal judge ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a face mask in public, but his hand-picked attorney general said he was "considering all appropriate measures to reverse the mandate." This, as its supporters have accused Congress, and the courts seek to curb its power and that the economic impact of the closings would be worse than the virus.

Sadly, it appears that the leaders of none of these three nations appear to be prepared to reverse their precipitous race to disaster in an effort to retain power. The United States was once a beacon of smart disaster management, whose leaders could count on a steady hand and innovative solutions, but no longer.

Too many Americans follow the example of a president whose actions are less motivated by an informed understanding of the nature of our crisis than by a deeply personal agenda.

To begin correcting it, the least Donald Trump could say is: "Everyone wears a mask. I am."