A family in Florida found a nearly 9-foot alligator with missing limbs on the door

"We had an emergency alligator call this morning for this 8-foot 9 alligator," Croc Encounters, a reptile rescue center, said on Facebook.

"Residents said they found the crocodile early this morning, and despite his efforts to get him to move, he refused to leave. He was not very happy to be evicted from his comfortable, shady spot as it smashed everything in sight Upon leaving".

Crowds of people gathered around the house to watch the alligator, who was removed by pesky alligator hunters Karina Sura Paner and John Paner, who lead Croc Encounters, "before anyone was hurt."

Residents of the neighborhood had done everything possible to protect the foreign delivery drivers from the unwanted guest by placing a warning sign saying "Stop the delivery! Leave the packages here! Alligator at the front door! (In I laughed)".