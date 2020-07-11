A family is trying to raise more than $ 2 million to give their daughter gene therapy treatment to save her life.

On April 1, 2020, at 7:35 p.m., Lucy Van Doormaal was born in a hospital in Vancouver, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces, with big bright blue eyes. Immediately, she began to suck her thumb.

She was a perfectly healthy baby until two weeks later, when Lucy's parents began to notice that she was struggling to breathe and move her arms. When he could no longer put his thumb to his mouth, they knew something was very wrong.

"When we took her home the first time, we were in bliss for the newborn. We were just absolutely in love with her. She was a great baby," Laura Van Doormaal, Lucy's mother, told CNN. "But we began to realize that his movement was slowing down. He was having trouble breathing and eating. When he was five weeks old, he was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy."

Spinal muscular atrophy, also known as SMA, is a genetic disease that causes babies' muscles to wear down, which can kill them before age 2. Lucy has SMA type 1, the most aggressive and severe form of the disease that leaves her almost unable to crawl, swallow, or even breathe.

SMA is an inherited disorder derived from a faulty gene that leads to the death of nerve cells responsible for moving muscles that allow us to walk, speak, breathe, and swallow, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

"When we received the diagnosis, we were devastated," said Van Doormaal. "We have never heard of it before. Reading the words 'Most babies don't make it to their second birthday' just broke our hearts, especially as parents of a newborn who seemed so healthy."

It's a race against time

One of the only approved treatments for SMA is Zolgensma, which replaces a working copy of the gene in those nerve cells before symptoms die and develop. While the US FDA-approved treatment is not yet approved in Canada, it is available in several countries, including the US.

Administered as a single infusion into a vein, this potentially life-saving treatment comes with the high price of $ 2.125 million, or about $ 2.9 million in Canadian dollars. The family is trying to raise $ 3 million Canadian dollars.

"Genetic therapies like Zolgensma have the potential to reduce the financial burden on patients, families and the overall health system by replacing life-long repeat therapies with a single treatment," an AveXis spokesperson told CNN, the company that markets Zolgensma.

"As a single and unique IV infusion, the price of Zolgensma in countries where it has been approved reflects the long-term value it brings. Zolgensma is priced in the US at approximately 50% less than the current cost of 10 years of chronic disease SMA Therapy ".

Health Canada, the government department that sets the country's health policy, did not respond to CNN's request for comment on its position on Zolgensma.

So far, more than 500 patients have been treated with Zolgensma, according to the AveXis spokesperson. The clinical trial data presented by AveXis showed "a rapid, significant and clinically significant benefit in SMA, including prolonged event-free survival, motor milestone achievement and durability," the spokesperson added.

Zolgensma alters the patient's biology, but is not yet a guaranteed cure. While this may be one of Lucy's only opportunities to live the past two years, Van Doormaal said the cost of Zolgensma is staggering and that without help they simply cannot afford it.

"They have put a price on my daughter's life, and that is extremely difficult to digest," she said.

While Lucy's parents fight the clock to raise the money to buy Zolgensma before her symptoms worsen, for now Lucy is receiving Spinraza, a medication that slows the progression of SMA.

Spinraza generally costs approximately $ 750,000 for the first year and $ 375,000 for the following years for the rest of the patient's life, but the drug is fully covered by Lucy's health insurance in Canada, Van Doormaal said.

Until Lucy If you receive Zolgensma, your family and the neurologist will not know for sure if you will need to continue using Spinraza for life.

Since SMA causes serious breathing problems, Lucy sleeps hooked up to a BiPAP (Two-Level Positive Airway Pressure) machine, a non-invasive ventilator, to help her breathe. Her family also uses an oximeter to monitor her pulse and blood oxygen levels.

Since she lost the ability to feed herself by mouth, Lucy has undergone surgery to insert a gastrostomy tube to allow her family to feed her.

Any damage already done is irreversible.

As babies with SMA grow, their symptoms quickly get worse and the damage is permanent. Until they receive a potential Life-saving gene therapy treatment like Zolgensma, your breathing problems and muscle weakness will only get worse.

"It is critical that she receive the (treatment) ASAP, "said Van Doormaal." You won't be able to reverse the damage being done to you right now, but it will give you the gene you need to live. "

Lucy's story is just one of many.

It is estimated that up to 1 in 8,000 babies is affected by one of the genetic mutations that causes SMA. According to Novartis, AveXis' parent company, between 450 and 500 babies are born in the United States per year.

Families of other babies, such as 2-year-old Michael Pirovolakis and 1-year-old Kaysen Dudzicz, both from Canada, are also racing to raise money to buy gene therapy treatment for their children before it's too late. .

While each child responds differently to Zolgensma, there is a chance that Lucy may get through the gastrostomy tube if she receives the treatment quickly enough. You can also reach critical milestones, such as neck control, sitting, rolling, crawling, and maybe even walking someday. It could also strengthen your muscles for breathing and swallowing, which will have the greatest impact on your quality of life.

"The impact this has had on our lives has been so drastic," said Van Doormaal. "Welcoming a child into the world changes your life, but this has turned him inside out. We have no idea what the future holds for Lucy, or whether we can raise enough money to keep her alive."