A family rescued a bear after it was found swimming with a plastic tub over its head.

Tricia Hurt, husband Brian, and son Brady were fishing at Marsh-Miller Lake on Sunday when they encountered the distraught black bear.

"We knew that if we didn't do something, we're pretty sure it wouldn't have made it to the coast," Tricia Hurt told CNN. "I was really huffing and huffing, my husband said."

The family appeared behind the bear, and Brian pulled out of the tub but lost control, but noticed that the bear's ear was loose. The boat circled again, and after a final tug the bear was freed and swam safely to shore.

Hurt said the terrible experience lasted about five minutes.