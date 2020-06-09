A family suspected of being Antifa protesters was trapped on a road near their camp, police say.

The multiracial family, a husband and wife, their 16-year-old daughter, and the husband's mother, drove about seven hours before arriving in the town of Forks on June 3, where they stopped to buy some camping supplies, the county Clallam Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
At the store, they were confronted by "seven or eight cars loaded with people" who repeatedly asked the family if they were with Antifa, police said.
The family told the group that they were not affiliated with Antifa and that they had to drive their bus around various vehicles as they left the store, police said.
When the family returned to the highway, they told police that at least four vehicles were following them, two of which appeared to carry passengers with semi-automatic rifles.
When they reached their destination and set up a tent, they began to hear gunshots and chainsaws, police said.
"The family, concerned for their safety, decided to pack their camp and leave. As they drove back down the uncovered road they discovered that someone had fallen trees on the other side of the road, preventing them from leaving," according to the sheriff's department.
Four high school students in the area called the police and used their chainsaw to clear the road, police said.
The sheriff's office is conducting a criminal investigation.
In a statement, the executive director of the Forks Chamber of Commerce, Lissy Andros, condemned the incident.
"We are shocked and saddened by the meeting the family had on Wednesday," the statement said. "We have full confidence in our law enforcement community to investigate this matter. This is an isolated incident and does not represent the people of Forks."
The sheriff's office is seeking information on some of the vehicles that were photographed after the family bus that night.