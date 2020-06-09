A family suspected of being Antifa protesters was trapped on a road near their camp, police say.







The multiracial family, a husband and wife, their 16-year-old daughter, and the husband's mother, drove about seven hours before arriving in the town of Forks on June 3, where they stopped to buy some camping supplies, the county Clallam Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

At the store, they were confronted by "seven or eight cars loaded with people" who repeatedly asked the family if they were with Antifa, police said.

The family told the group that they were not affiliated with Antifa and that they had to drive their bus around various vehicles as they left the store, police said.