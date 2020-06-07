A family was supposed to reunite after almost four years apart. Then it hit the coronavirus.

Abshir and her husband, fleeing from deteriorating conditions in Somalia, fear that any delay in leaving could hamper their chances of resettling in the United States and receiving medical treatment, she said. Then they were gone.

Finally, after years of waiting, her 3-year-old daughter, Nimco, was ready to come to the US. After cleaning most evaluations, in March, but his flight had not yet been booked. Then came the coronavirus pandemic.

"First, I was super excited. I can't wait to see her and meet my girl. When the pandemic broke, there is nothing else I can do," Abshir said in an interview with CNN. "I had to be patient."

Abshir's family is one of many families that remain separated, with no date for refugee admissions to the US to resume. After the coronavirus pandemic halted resettlement of refugees around the world.

As a result, the United States is on track to admit the fewest refugees registered this fiscal year since the program was conceived in 1980, likely hovering around 8,000 refugee arrivals, compared to 30,000 admissions last year and tens of thousands more. in years past.

Refugee arrivals in the US USA They were suspended as of March 19, with the exception of certain emergency cases, a State Department spokesperson told CNN.

No date has been provided for admissions to resume. The spokesman said the state "will seek to resume refugee arrivals when it is safe and logistically feasible to do so, subject to travel restrictions in force at the time."

But the refugee admissions to the US USA They had already declined before the virus paralyzed the world. Nimco's case had been complicated by some of the Trump administration's policies, such as a travel ban, according to the lawyer handling the case, Angie Plummer.

Despite being recently approved to come to the United States, Nimco had to wait in a refugee camp in Ethiopia with family members, leaving the family to fight the countries of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He did not know his health or his situation"

In 2011, amid an ongoing civil war in the country, Abshir decided to leave Somalia and fled to a refugee camp in Ethiopia.

"Life was tough and there was a lot of struggle," he said.

Over the years, Abshir's husband Mohamed Hussen Ibrahim's health, who was being treated for a neurological condition that prevented him from walking and other daily activities, began to worsen. In late 2016, more than a year after their case was approved, the couple was ready to leave for the United States.

"Three different situations happened at the same time: my husband's situation worsened; we had our newborn; we had the process approved," Abshir recalled. "It was 2016, so Trump was being elected, so we knew that if we had to delay, the opportunity would never come, so we had to choose the sacrifice to be with our son or go to the United States with my husband to get a better treatment. "

Abshir's four-month-old daughter had not been part of the original case, so adding her would delay her departure and postpone obtaining medical treatment for her husband. Abshir called the decision to leave Nimco behind "painful" and recounted the difficulty she had in keeping her jobs in the United States because she was overwhelmed with emotions.

Since then, Plummer has been trying to get Nimco's case approved to reunite with the family. The nearly four-year uphill battle seemed to be drawing to a close when the coronavirus pandemic closed arrivals.

Abshir said he has been able to contact his daughter in Ethiopia by phone, but that it has been difficult to know the extent of the situation in the camp amid the pandemic. "It was difficult. They were fighting there, I was fighting here. I didn't know their health and their situation," Abshir said.

Abshir, whose husband also lost his job due to the pandemic, has held out hope, but extended separations often weigh on families.

"I see these cases and it is happy when a child is reunited with a father and everything is wonderful on the surface, but you cannot make up for that time. The child does not know his parents … only the psychological impact on the family for as long as the delay continues Plummer said.

Refugee admissions hit record lows under Trump

In March, the International Organization for Migration, which is responsible for booking refugees on their travels, and the UN agency for refugees announced a temporary suspension of resettlement travel. The agencies shared concerns in a statement, saying international travel "could increase refugees' exposure to the virus."

Arrivals in the USA USA They already got off to a slow start when the pandemic pinned admissions worldwide.

The president finally decides how many refugees can be admitted in a fiscal year, and over the course of the Trump presidency, the administration has set low ceilings for refugees.

Historically, the number of admissions has fluctuated according to world events, although overall they have been high. For example, from fiscal years 1990 to 1995, many refugees who came to the United States came from the former Soviet Union, according to the Pew Research Center. After September 11, admissions briefly decreased to around 27,100 in 2002.

But in the final years of the Obama presidency, the administration has pushed higher and higher limits, to 110,000 in fiscal year 2017 amid the Syrian crisis.

In comparison, Trump set a cap of 18,000 for fiscal year 2020, down from 30,000 the year before. So far this fiscal year, which begins in October, 7,544 refugees have been admitted to the United States as of May 31, according to the Refugee Processing Center.

Barbara Strack, former chief of the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Division of Refugee Affairs. The US noted that low admission to the US USA Since Trump took office, it should not be attributed solely to the moratorium.

"The number of refugees is low this year by purpose and design. This has certainly been exacerbated by Covid. This administration is hostile to refugee admissions," he said.

"The United States abdicated its leadership role in the world … from being a beacon of hope in the world. We basically wrapped it in a ball and threw it away. From the perspective of the refugees and from the perspective of leadership and US values, the withdrawal is incalculable, "Strack added.

Danielle Grigsby, Acting Director of the US Refugee Council. The US, a coalition of 29 non-governmental agencies focused on refugee protection, organizations continue discussions to try to chart a way forward.

"The community at large is engaging with public health experts and disease specialists to find a way to continue resettlement, to maintain our commitment to protection in the midst of a pandemic and to do so in a way that keeps people safe," said.

Meanwhile, families, like Abshir's, should continue to await the arrival of their loved ones.

"I pray, God willing, that no one goes through this fight, that everyone unites with their loved one," Abshir said.