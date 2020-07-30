A farmer found the missing prosthetic leg of a paratrooper in a 110-acre soybean field





Marckres, who lost both legs due to complications from diabetes, told CNN that his right prosthesis fell off Saturday during the 10,000-foot fall from the plane to the landing area in West Addison, Vermont.

"I never knew. I think my adrenaline shot up so much that it just wasn't my focus," he said. "I was paying attention to everything else and just enjoying it."

The two-month leg cost $ 20,000, and Marckres didn't think his insurance company would pay to replace it. That meant that he would have had to use a wheelchair instead of walking alone and that getting to his dialysis appointments three times a week would have been a challenge.

The 47-year-old man went on Facebook and asked people to watch his leg, but he was not very optimistic.