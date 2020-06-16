A father's guide to raising good men

Across the world, more white people are coming to recognize what blacks and other people of color have long understood: that systemic racism has deadly consequences. Where does all this leave parents, particularly parents of children?

Multiple messages are complicated. How do we make it clear to our children that the world sees them differently based on their bodies and the skin they are in?

How do we adequately explain that some of the powers and privileges they possess, without any effort of their own, come at the cost of loss of power, harm, and even death to others living in different bodies, on different skins?

Some parents have no choice but to have "the conversation" with their children about the very real dangers of racism and sexism. It is a matter of security. Other parents wait in an effort to protect their children's childhood, wanting to preserve their innocence. As difficult as it may be, these conversations cannot wait. Change begins at home. But how?

Disrupting racism, sexism and scripts for toxic masculinity means engaging in difficult conversations with our children from an early age, said Aaron Gouveia. In his new book, "Raising Boys to Be Good Men: A Parent & # 39; s Guide to Cring Cring Happy Sons in a World Filled with Toxic Masculinity," Gouveia offers parents a handbook to guide parents through the difficult journey to raise children, the better.

CNN: Your book will come out at such a tense moment in our country. How do you see the dynamics of toxic masculinity right now?

Aaron Gouveia: Right now, we are seeing how toxic masculinity is not only dangerous in the abstract, but also dangerous in a physical sense. A recent study (which has not yet been peer-reviewed) suggests that more men than women do not wear masks specifically because they feel it makes them look not cool or weak.

Wearing masks is not a panacea. But we know that it helps reduce the spread of Covid-19 and flatten the curve. Men who choose not to wear masks are potentially risking their lives, as well as those of the people they come in contact with, because they are afraid of looking uncool or weak.

That is terrifying. Risking your life and the lives of others for that fear is absolutely crazy and very, very damaging.

CNN: What do some men who make this decision tell us in the midst of a pandemic about the prevalence and importance of toxic masculinity in society?

Gouveia It tells us exactly how entrenched toxic masculinity is in our society. People often ask themselves, how far will people go to protect this idea of ​​masculinity? The answer, with Covid-19, is that they are willing to literally risk their lives and the lives of others for it. That reality is demoralizing. It has stopped me in my tracks.

CNN: The contradiction here is very interesting. One of the primary principles of masculinity is to protect your family, to protect the people around you. However, choosing not to wear a mask for fear of appearing less masculine means putting your family and others at risk.

Gouveia Medical experts tell us to wear a mask and stay 6 feet away and avoid large gatherings. However, we are seeing a massive decline in a significant part of the population, mostly men. This goes against wanting to protect your family.

Wanting to protect your family is a brave, noble, and perfectly understandable goal. And yet, when presented with an opportunity to do exactly that, he is seeing the same people who say they will protect their families at all costs, refuse to wear a mask, refuse social distance, and even call quite a hoax. And that is completely contradictory to the desire to protect the people in your life that you love the most.

CNN: We are also in the midst of a new public health crisis: systemic racism. You talk in your book about how you strive to help your children recognize their white privilege and learn to stand up for what is right. What can you tell parents of white children about the best way to raise their children that will help make the changes that are required in the protests that, at least in the United States, so many people support?

Gouveia I hope this is the beginning of a real change. It will be up to parents, especially parents of white children, to maintain this momentum long after the cameras are gone and no one is out on the street anymore. It is up to us to maintain this, because it is very difficult to change the mind of a fully formed adult and adult, while children are still open to new ideas and open to hearing what you have to say.

It's about helping white kids understand their privileges, and then actively using those privileges to make the change. You are a white boy and you are going to be a white man in a system that really caters to white men. It is not enough not to make racist comments. When you see these things happening, you must be an active ally and take action.

Taking measurements is difficult and uncomfortable. Those are the conversations that I am having with my children. You just need to keep having and letting them know that silence equals complicity. It is difficult to communicate with children, because everyone has a natural tendency to want to fit in. But if you are not speaking and if you are not actively helping, then you are part of the problem. We need to continue to advocate that they use their privilege to be good allies. This is how we achieve long-term change.

CNN: Standing as an advocate is a central theme of his book. In addition to anti-racism, you specifically talk about advocating for women and girls. Can you say more about how parents can teach children to stand up for what is right?

Gouveia Many parents don't want to have difficult conversations. They feel like they are eroding their children's childhood by mentioning these heavy topics too soon. They think it gives them time to be children. I understand that thought, and I also totally disagree with it. If you take too long, it becomes increasingly difficult to talk about these things. Opinions form on the playground at school, at lunch, and you lose control over messages. That is why these conversations must occur early and often.

I also think that we should give more credit to children. They are really receptive to this information. Obviously, you need to talk about things in an age-appropriate way, but children never cease to amaze me with how much they can assimilate, understand, and process. They may still be children, but they may be informed children.

CNN: Many development specialists recommend taking advantage of children's innate sense of fairness when they have these difficult discussions. Have you found that to be effective?

Gouveia This can be a good way for parents who are having trouble getting started. Children are quick to point out a certain disparity between what they get in front of a brother, for example. And that's directly transferable to saying, "Hey, did you know that black people didn't have the same rights that white people had about 60 years ago."

Children begin to understand it. They say, "Wait a minute, so they don't have the rights just because they're black? That's not fair." My children were horrified to learn that their aunts couldn't marry for long just because they wanted to marry someone of the same sex. That idea of ​​justice? Wow, I want to nurture that. Because, you know, when children come to defend themselves against injustice and injustice, then you are doing something.

CNN: Let's shift gears to older kids. You mentioned that your oldest son is now 12 years old. He writes in the book about how "our culture of toxic masculinity makes boys insensitive, robotic, and completely lacking in coping mechanisms." What kinds of tools and strategies do adolescent boys need to develop?

Gouveia I believe that many children never learn to deal with rejection in a healthy way. They begin to have attractions for girls or other boys, and cannot bear rejection. I think it is an underrated but very big problem. It just turns to anger, so anger becomes your default.

And if there is access to a gun, I think that leads to higher suicide rates and the potential possibility of violence. We see it with all these massive shooters. Those who have left manifest blame the girls and women who did not date them. There's a sense of entitlement, especially when it comes to guys dating girls. And it absolutely has to end.

CNN: You write that children "are told to be dominant and aggressive in sports, work, dating, and life in general. Then after they have stunted their development as fully formed human beings and rendered them incapable of having any kind of means to be emotionally smart and competent, you know what we do? We put them together. " That is a terrifying combination.

Gouveia We know that men commit suicide 3.54 times faster than women. We know that virtually all mass shootings are committed by men. These men are angry and have not learned coping skills to vent that anger other than violence.

Men are not supposed to talk about their problems, their feelings. They are supposed to be stoic, on an island and emotionally distant. But when you combine that emotional distance and stoicism with rejection and then add a gun to it? Violence is almost an inevitability.

CNN: The stakes are high here. In the face of all these social realities, what is your general advice for parents?

Gouveia Being a parent is a massive responsibility. His children are watching him all the time, seeing all the little things he says and does. Your children will model their behavior after you. And that includes the good and the bad. I promise you both will appear quite frequently.

Understand that you will make mistakes. That's when it's time to apologize. That's another good thing to model for children: recognizing mistakes and learning from them. As a parent, keep showing up, keep having conversations. Keep driving home the values ​​you want to instill because they will hear different things at school.