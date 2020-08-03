A fight breaks out on the Ibiza flight after passengers refuse to wear masks

A vacation trip from Amsterdam to Ibiza turned into a flight from hell when two passengers, one shirtless, who refused to wear face masks squabbled with other travelers before being restrained, according to a report.

The video posted to Instagram by @michighclub captured the fights aboard the KLM Boeing 737, which took off from the Netherlands on Friday, the UK's Independent reported.

"Panic and violent fighting!" Wrote the user. Rebellious English passenger on board the KLM flight to Ibiza, he had been drinking Gregus vodka. They refused to wear masks. 2 arrests were made. "

Several people are heard screaming: “Stop now! Here are children!

The images show several passengers, some without face masks, attacking the tattooed, shirtless man with a bloody nose who is then pinned to the ground with his arms behind his back.

The other passenger who refused to wear a mask was also restrained. Subsequently, both policemen were arrested by the Spanish police in Ibiza, the media outlet reported.

"Two rebel passengers refused to wear their face masks, and were verbally and physically annoying their fellow passengers," an airline representative told the Independent.

“The pilot informed the local authorities and upon arrival, both passengers were arrested. Flight safety was not compromised during the flight. "

KLM, which requires the use of face masks on its flights, said passengers had been searched for masks when boarding and that the stewardesses also issued reminders, the news outlet reported.