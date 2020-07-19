A Florida man called his father and said "help" just before he and his friends were killed, according to police.

"These people appear to have been beaten and shot," said the sheriff. "I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life and this is among the worst I've ever been to."
The sheriff's office identified the three victims as Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27. Judd said agents believe there are likely multiple suspects.
One of the victims, likely Tillman, arrived on the scene first and died when the other two victims arrived in a van, the sheriff said.
"They were shot," he said. "But this is what the killers didn't count on: that one of our victims, Brandon Rollins, was able to call his father and say 'help'."
Rollins' father was sleeping at his home about 10 minutes away, and he made his way to the scene as soon as he received the call, Judd said. But after leaving her cell phone at home, she returned to a local store for help.
Rollins' father came and found his son, who was still alive and was able to briefly speak to him before succumbing to his injuries, Judd said.
While authorities generally wait several days to offer a reward, the sheriff said $ 5,000 was immediately offered to anyone who has a tip that leads to an arrest.
"The victims, their parents and their families deserve that we resolve this sooner rather than later," said Judd.
Officials do not yet know if the suspects knew the victims, the sheriff said, but added that "our intuition tells us that he doesn't run into anyone here."
"This is a dirt road, a dirt and dirt road in the middle of what we call God's country," he said. "It's not like there are a lot of people around here. As you can see, it's grassland for cows and lakes."