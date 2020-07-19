A Florida man called his father and said "help" just before he and his friends were killed, according to police.







"These people appear to have been beaten and shot," said the sheriff. "I've been to a lot of murder scenes in my life and this is among the worst I've ever been to."

The sheriff's office identified the three victims as Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27. Judd said agents believe there are likely multiple suspects.

One of the victims, likely Tillman, arrived on the scene first and died when the other two victims arrived in a van, the sheriff said.

"They were shot," he said. "But this is what the killers didn't count on: that one of our victims, Brandon Rollins, was able to call his father and say 'help'."