A Florida mother lost 2 children to Covid-19 in 11 days.







Monete Hicks' son Byron and daughter Mychaela, of Lauderhill, had health problems but were well and "basically confined to their home," he said. They then made a trip to Orlando just before he got sick, Hicks said.

Byron, 20, had trouble breathing when he woke up on a Saturday in late June. Paramedics took him to the hospital, but around noon, "I lost my baby," Hicks said in an interview with Brianna Keilar of CNN.

Mychaela, 23, began feeling unwell the following Tuesday and insisted that her mother take her to the hospital, she said.

"Mom, just get in the car, let's go," Hicks said, his daughter insisted, even though she didn't like hospitals.