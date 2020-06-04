A Florida police officer shoved a kneeling protester to the ground. Then his black colleague stepped in.





The Fort Lauderdale Police Department confirmed to CNN that Officer Steven Pohorence was released from service and placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the incident.

In a video captured by Instagram user @ Illustrious.CEO, a cameraman who asked CNN not to use his name for security reasons, the accused officer is seen approaching protesters and telling them to back off.

Some protesters knelt down and began singing, "Hands up, don't shoot," the cameraman told CNN at the time. The officer then seemed to push a protester who was on his knees. "It was then that the agitation began," said the cameraman.

But when the officer retired to his patrol, two other officers quickly ran after him. One of them, identified by the department's public information office as Officer Krystal Smith in an email to CNN, appears to be yelling and scold him with his finger The man who filmed the video did not hear what he said, but said Smith, a black woman, "seemed upset." "You could tell she was getting mad at him," he said. "I was upset that she had to witness that." Police and local officials praised Smith for his actions at two separate press conferences on Monday, but said the incident occurred when tensions were already high between protesters and police. Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said the incident occurred about an hour after the main protest ended, when an officer told colleagues that she was surrounded and felt threatened, and another officer was at her vehicle said it was attacked. Police are still putting together a timeline, he said, but they believe the officer was filmed shoving the protester at some point during that police response. Still, local school board official Rosalind Osgood thanked Smith for taking steps "to check on his colleague" when he acted "out of the ordinary," and Maglione praised "the other officers who were there for identifying that there was a problem pretty quickly. " The police chief said the officer "will stay home" until the Florida Department of Law Enforcement completes its investigation. When that is complete, Fort Lauderdale police say they will carry out their own administrative investigation to determine if it violated police protocol. CNN attempted to contact Officer Pohorence through its union, the Ft. Lauderdale Police Fraternal Order, but declined and offered no further comment, citing the "ongoing and open investigation."









