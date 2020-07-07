A former US soldier has pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges

Ethan Melzer, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, was a United States Army soldier who authorities said was planning an attack on his unit, sending confidential details about the location, movements and security of his unit to an extremist group known as the Order of the Nine Angels. or O9A.

O9A members have supported violent, neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and satanic beliefs and have expressed admiration for the Nazis, including Adolf Hitler and Islamic jihadists, including Osama Bin Laden, according to prosecutors.

Melzer is being held in a federal prison in Manhattan, where he faces charges after the alleged plot was foiled by the FBI and the US Army in May.

The former soldier was charged in June with charges of conspiracy to assassinate U.S. citizens, attempted murder of U.S. citizens, conspiracy to assassinate members of the U.S. service, attempted assassination of U.S. service members, Provision and attempted material support to terrorists and conspiracy to murder and maim in a foreign country.