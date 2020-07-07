A former US soldier has pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges

Ethan Melzer, 22, of Louisville, Kentucky, was a United States Army soldier who authorities said was planning an attack on his unit, sending confidential details about the location, movements and security of his unit to an extremist group known as the Order of the Nine Angels. or O9A.
O9A members have supported violent, neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic and satanic beliefs and have expressed admiration for the Nazis, including Adolf Hitler and Islamic jihadists, including Osama Bin Laden, according to prosecutors.
Melzer is being held in a federal prison in Manhattan, where he faces charges after the alleged plot was foiled by the FBI and the US Army in May.
The former soldier was charged in June with charges of conspiracy to assassinate U.S. citizens, attempted murder of U.S. citizens, conspiracy to assassinate members of the U.S. service, attempted assassination of U.S. service members, Provision and attempted material support to terrorists and conspiracy to murder and maim in a foreign country.
Prosecutors allege that in April, while stationed in Europe, Melzer was told that his unit would be redistributed to another country and that he shared the information about the move to O9A members using an encrypted device. The indictment alleges that Melzer confessed his role in planning an attack on his unit during an interview on May 30 with authorities.
During the interview, he allegedly told investigators that he intended the attack "to result in the deaths of as many of his fellow servicemen as possible," and declared himself a traitor against the United States.
Prosecutors allege that Melzer consumed propaganda spread by the O9A and ISIS.
Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss called Melzer the "internal enemy" in the same statement, noting that he "allegedly attempted to orchestrate a murderous ambush in his own unit."
In late June, Jennifer Willis, an attorney for Melzer, told CNN: "We have no comment at this time." CNN contacted a Melzer attorney for an updated comment.